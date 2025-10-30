West Bengal Weather Alert: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Warning as Cyclone Montha Weakens

The India Meteorological Department has issued heavy rainfall alerts for West Bengal as Cyclone Montha's remnants continue to bring widespread downpours. North Bengal districts face orange alerts with very heavy rain expected through October 31, while South Bengal experiences scattered showers.

  • Orange alert for North Bengal on October 31; yellow alert for South Bengal

  • Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7-20 cm) expected in Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, and Kalimpong districts

  • Kolkata temperature: 30-32°C max, 25°C min; scattered rain and thunderstorms

  • Weather to improve gradually from November 1; partly cloudy by November 3

West Bengal is bracing for three days of intense rainfall activity as the remnants of Cyclone Montha continue to impact the state. The India Meteorological Department has issued heavy to very heavy rainfall alerts for both South and North Bengal districts through Friday, October 31, 2025. While the cyclonic system has weakened significantly after making landfall in Andhra Pradesh, moisture-laden clouds are triggering widespread downpours and gusty winds across West Bengal.

West Bengal Weather Forecast

South Bengal districts including North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Jhargram, Howrah, Hooghly, and Kolkata experienced light to moderate rain on Wednesday, with heavy rainfall (7-11 cm) recorded in coastal districts. On Thursday, the rain zone is shifting inland towards Purulia, Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Paschim Bardhaman.​

An orange alert has been issued for Friday, October 31, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall (7-20 cm) in North Bengal districts including Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Cooch Behar, Darjeeling, and Alipurduar, accompanied by strong gusty winds. Yellow alerts remain for Malda, North Dinajpur, and South Dinajpur. The weather is expected to improve gradually from November 1, turning partly cloudy and dry by Monday, November 3.

Kolkata Weather Today

Kolkata is experiencing mist and partly cloudy conditions with the current temperature at 30°C. Maximum temperatures will reach 31-32°C while minimums hover around 25°C. Humidity levels stand at 75-82 percent with southeast winds at 7-9 km/h. Light to moderate scattered rainfall is occurring across many city parts.​

The seven-day weather forecast shows temperatures between 29-33°C maximum and 22-25°C minimum. Patchy rain is expected on Thursday, with moderate rain likely on Friday. Air quality remains moderate with an AQI of 60.

Cyclone Montha Weakens After Landfall; IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alerts Across Multiple States

Cyclone Montha Weather Impact

West Bengal experienced squally winds reaching 35-45 km/h gusting to 55 km/h along coasts. Cyclone Montha made landfall near Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, during the midnight of October 28-29 with wind speeds of 90-100 km/h. The system currently exists as a well-marked low-pressure area over east Vidarbha and adjoining south Chhattisgarh.​

The IMD has warned of possible localised flooding and landslides in hilly areas of North Bengal, particularly Darjeeling and Kalimpong. Waterlogging is likely in low-lying areas through October 31. A pandal collapsed at Chandannagar in Hooghly district, injuring two people. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea until October 30. Authorities warn of waterlogging, traffic disruption, and crop damage.

