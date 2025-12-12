Muslim Women and the Left: Confronting New Realities

Long before Jahangirpuri, Lucknow’s Ghantaghar had witnessed a different kind of vigil. Through nights that cut through bone, women arrived in layers of woollens and niqabs. Balancing toddlers on their hips. Carrying flasks of tea, they spread mats on the cold stone and waited. One woman, who had barely spoken publicly before, described the vigil as a kind of roza: “We are fasting for justice. For our children’s future. For our souls.” The vigil felt less like a demonstration than a spiritual act of devotion. Most of these women had never read a manifesto or attended a march before. But they arrived with a clarity that startled seasoned organisers. The state might control documents and police stations, but it could not control their farz. Their duty to speak.