Lessons From Ayodhya: Change In Muslim Approach To Kashi, Mathura Cases

Incidentally, there were nine attempts to solve the Ayodhya dispute through negotiations and compromise since 1859. [in 1859 communal clashes over the possession of the site had taken place prompting the then British administration to erect a fence: The inner court was to be used by Muslims and the outer court by the Hindus]



Three serious attempts during Chandrashekhar, P.V. Narasimha Rao and Atal Bihari Vajpayee regimes when Muslims came tantalizingly close to an “out of court” settlement to resolve Ayodhya dispute.



In 1990, Prime minister Chandrashekhar tried to resolve the dispute through negotiations bringing both VHP and Muslim historians on the negotiation table but volunteers of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad damaged the 16th century mosque in Ayodhya bringing an abrupt end to talks.



Before Babri mosque was demolished, Prime Minister Narasimha Rao made attempts to dissuade the VHP from launching a movement. In his 317-page book “Ayodhya 6 December 1992” (Penguin/Viking 2006) , Rao made a singular point --- BJP aborted the Ayodhya solution. Always careful with words, the late Prime Minister insisted that BJP scuppered a possible solution to the temple dispute to keep the Ayodhya pot boiling. Till August 1992, Rao says, his talks with “apolitical” sadhus and sanyasis on how and where a Ram temple could be built in Ayodhya ' without breaking the law or upsetting communal harmony ' were proceeding quite well. Then, all of a sudden, the sadhus broke off the talks. “Why did they (the sadhus) go back on their promise (to explore all avenues towards a peaceful settlement of the dispute)'” Rao wondered and then offered an explanation, “It was clear that there was a change of mind on their (the sadhus’) part or, what is more likely, on the part of political forces that controlled them.