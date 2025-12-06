From Babri To Ram Mandir: 32 Years Of Transformation And Tension In Ayodhya

Three decades after the demolition of the Babri Masjid, Ayodhya has been transformed, yet continues to be defined by enduring debates over history and identity.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
From Babri To Ram Mandir: 32 Years Of Transformation And Tension In Ayodhya
Outlook magazine's covers 'What lies beneath' and 'In the name of Ram'
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Babri Masjid demolition in 1992 led to decades of conflict, ending with the Ram Mandir inauguration in 2024.

  • ASI found ancient structures beneath the mosque, but no conclusive proof of a demolished temple; the court ruled for the Mandir.

  • Ayodhya now mixes grand temple development with crowded, old neighborhoods, showing tensions between change and tradition.

The spectacle of the Ram Mandir was inaugurated on January 22, 2024. Its journey, however, began decades earlier—on December 6, 1992—when the symbolic brick of what stands today was set in motion through the fall of the Babri Masjid. The event left a lasting mark on India’s socio-political landscape.

A key figure in this decades-long dispute was the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). In Outlook Magazine’s February 11, 2025 issue, What ‘lies’ beneath, Saiyyad Mohammad Nizamuddin Pasha highlighted how employing archaeology as evidence has a troubling track record.

After a detailed analysis of the long and technical report submitted by the ASI, the Supreme Court accepted the findings that in the layers of soil underlying the now-demolished mosque, there was evidence of religious structures from earlier periods—specifically, a circular shrine dating to the 7th–9th century AD and a later structure immediately beneath the Babri Masjid, built over the earlier shrine around the 12th century. However, the precise question referred to the ASI was whether any temple or structure had been demolished to construct the mosque. The ASI could not answer this definitively, as it found no evidence explaining how the first shrine was buried or how the 12th-century structure came to be destroyed.

Related Content
Related Content

Despite this, the Supreme Court delivered a judgment in favor of the Hindu side. The result? The temple town of Ayodhya now stands in all its glory. The new Ayodhya, remodelled as a grand temple town, exudes celebratory spirit and promises rapid development, but a closer look reveals its contradictions and underlying discontent.

In Outlook Magazine’s February 1, 2024 issue, In The Name Of Ram, Tanul Thakur wrote about the dualities that mark Ayodhya 2.0: what it shows and what it hides; what it was and what it will be. Not long ago, many devout Hindus harked back to their ‘glorious past,’ the Ram Rajya, to assuage anxieties and hone identity. Now, they eagerly await the future: Godot will arrive any moment, sitting atop the “sone ki chidiya,” flapping her wings. Or consider their cynosure—Lord Ram, both an infant (“Ram Lalla”), someone to protect, and a warrior, Shri Ram, someone to pray to.

Even the town’s architecture reflects this duality: the divider on Ram Janmabhoomi Path holds elegant lamp posts; paints pop, and roads glow. Yet step into a narrow gulley off the main bazaar, and you find Ayodhya 1.0: crowded, cramped, chaotic. Cars have grown; lanes have not. Spend time here, and the town sheds its mask, a place tired of pretending, posing, posturing.

This duality highlights the stories of neglect and transformation. Vikram Raj reported how residents felt: the once-serene town had lost its peaceful charm to overwhelming grandiosity. While the influx of visitors highlights the town’s prominence, it has raised concerns about overcrowding and strain on local infrastructure. Present-day Ayodhya is a striking contrast to its past. Commercialization dominates, and locals question the cultural cost of this transformation.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony and the Ram Mandir are not merely about optics, they have reshaped India’s political landscape. Following Hindu tradition has become a new buzz in governance. In Ramaisation of Indian Politics, Sanjay Nirupam noted how a once-reluctant BJP leveraged the construction of the Ram temple as a key poll plank for the 2024 general elections. No longer hesitant, Prime Minister Modi himself hosted the ceremony on January 22, with top film stars and cricket players in attendance. Is it Ram Rajya? Not exactly. But the country seems undeniably captivated by Lord Ram.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Jaiswal's Maiden Ton, Bowlers Propel Men In Blue To Series Victory

  2. India Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Yashasvi Jaiswal Smashes Maiden 50-Over Ton, Joins Elite All-Format Club

  3. India Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: How KL Rahul's Hand Switch Broke 20-Match Toss Jinx - Watch

  4. IND Vs SA: Shubman Gill Cleared To Play T20I Series After Getting Fitness Certificate Clearance From COE - Report

  5. AUS Vs ENG, 2nd Ashes Test: Late England Collapse Gives Australia Full Control After Day 3

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  2. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Lessons From Ayodhya: Change In Muslim Approach To Kashi, Mathura Cases

  2. Modi-Putin Strengthen Ties As India Balances Washington & Moscow

  3. SP Says Ambedkar Day Event Cancelled Under BJP Govt Pressure

  4. Self Respect Marriage: When Sukumaar Met Elakkiya

  5. ED Attaches ₹1,120 Cr More in Anil Ambani Firms in Yes Bank Probe

Entertainment News

  1. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  2. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  3. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

  4. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  5. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Nepal: PM Karki Reviews Election Preparations with Parties, Poll Officials And Gen Z Delegates

  2. India Sends More Modular Bridges To Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka As Death Toll Nears 500

  3. Sri Lanka: Cyclone Ditwah Kills Over 480, Caused Severe Nationwide Damage

  4. Is The US ‘War on Drugs’ A Smokescreen To Pressurise Venezuela?

  5. Indonesia Floods: One Million Evacuated And Over 700 Dead

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, December 6, 2025: What’s in Store for Leo, Capricorn, Pisces & More

  2. Weekly Horoscope December 7–13, 2025: New Opportunities Rise For Cancer, Scorpio & Capricorn

  3. From Babri To Ram Mandir: 32 Years Of Transformation And Tension In Ayodhya

  4. ED Attaches ₹1,120 Cr More in Anil Ambani Firms in Yes Bank Probe

  5. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh's Film Becomes Biggest Opener Of His Career; Beats Saiyaara

  6. Kalamkaval Box Office Collection Day 1: Mammootty Starrer Crime Thriller Earns Over Rs 4 Crore

  7. Netflix To Acquire Warner Bros. For $82.7 Billion, Writers Guild Of America Opposes The Deal

  8. UPSSSC PET 2025 Result Expected Soon at upsssc.gov.in: Check Scorecard Download Steps