Calcutta HC Refuses To Stop Humayun Kabir’s ‘Babri Masjid’ Foundation Event

The Calcutta High Court on Friday declined to stop the proposed foundation-laying ceremony for a mosque in Beldanga, Murshidabad, which suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir has planned to model on Ayodhya’s Babri Masjid. The order comes days before the 6 December event, a date that marks the anniversary of the demolition of the original structure.
According to PTI, the division bench of Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul was hearing a public interest litigation that sought an immediate stay on the ceremony and urged judicial intervention on the grounds that the programme could disturb communal harmony in the area. The court refused to intervene and said the responsibility for maintaining law and order lies with the West Bengal government.
The petition, filed on Thursday, also asked the court to take action against Kabir for remarks the petitioner described as “provocative”. “The writ petition pertains to stop foundation stone laying of Babri Masjid in Beldanga Block 1, Murshidabad to maintain Law and order...The MLA has been using filthy and derogatory statements and hate speech against a community, which causes breach of public tranquility. Such kind of statements and hate speech over social media and You Tube news portal, being a Member of Legislative Assembly, may break the communal harmony of our state as well as our country,” the petition stated.
PTI reported that Kabir, who has repeatedly drawn attention for controversial comments, including those related to internal party matters, was suspended by the Trinamool Congress on Thursday for what the party called “communal politics”.
Following his suspension, Kabir announced that he would step down as MLA and plans to launch a new political outfit later this month, PTI reported.
The High Court’s refusal to interfere means preparations for the 6 December ceremony are set to continue, with the state government now tasked with ensuring that the event does not trigger any law-and-order issues.
(With inputs from PTI)