Mohan Bhagwat Says RSS Supports Policies, Not Parties; Muslims Welcome As ‘Sons Of Bharat Mata’

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) stands behind national policies rather than any individual or political party, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said at an event in Bengaluru marking the organisation’s centenary, reported NDTV.
Bhagwat stated that the Sangh’s work aims to bring society together, while politics often divides. “We do not support any political party. We do not participate in election politics. Sangh works to unite society, and politics is divisive. We support policies. For example, we wanted Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, so our swayamsevaks voted for those who stood by its construction,” he said. “If Congress had supported it, our swayamsevaks would have voted for that party,” Bhagwat added.
Clarifying that the RSS does not belong to any political group, he said, “We don't have a special affinity for one party. There is no Sangh party; no party is ours. And all parties are ours because they are Bharatiya parties. We support rashtraneeti (policies), not rajniti (politics). We have our views, and we want this country to go in a particular direction. Those who drive the country in that direction, we will support them.”
Asked if Muslims can join the organisation, Bhagwat responded that the RSS does not admit or exclude anyone based on religion or caste. “No Brahmin is allowed in Sangh, no one from any caste is allowed, no Muslim is allowed, no Christian is allowed... People from different denominations, Muslims or Christians, can come to Sangh, keeping their separateness out. When you come to Shakha, you come as a son of Bharat Mata. Muslims and Christians come to shakha, but we don't take their count, we don't ask who they are.”
On why the RSS is not a registered body, Bhagwat said the question has been raised repeatedly. “This answer has been given umpteen times, but those who want to raise questions go on repeating them. Sangh started in 1925. Do you expect us to register with the British government? After Independence, the laws do not make registration compulsory. A legal status is also given to a 'body of individuals'. We are categorised as a body of individuals and we are a recognised organisation,” he said.
He further noted that the RSS had been banned three times, and each time the courts lifted the ban. “We were banned thrice, so the government has recognised. If we were not there, whom did they ban? And each time, courts dismissed the ban. So many times, questions are asked, statements are made in the Assembly and Parliament, both pro- and anti-RSS. Legally, factually, we are an organisation. We are not unconstitutional... so we need not register. Many things are not registered. Even Hindu Dharma is not registered,” Bhagwat said, adding that the RSS “gets stronger whenever there is opposition.”
NDTV reported that Bhagwat’s comments follow a series of remarks from Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, who recently said in a personal capacity that the RSS should be banned. Kharge’s son, Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge, and other Congress members have also criticised the organisation.
Addressing questions about the national flag, Bhagwat said the RSS had always respected and upheld the Tricolour. “The Sangh adopted its saffron flag in 1925, and the national flag was decided in 1933. The flag committee had unanimously recommended a traditional bhagwa (saffron) flag. But then (Mahatma) Gandhiji intervened, and for some reason, he said three colours, saffron on the top. Since its creation, Sangh has always respected, paid respect to and protected the Tricolour,” he said.
He added there is no conflict between the Bhagwa and the national flag. “The Communist Party has a red flag. The Congress Party has a Tricolour with charkha. The Republican Party has a blue flag. So we have our Bhagwa and we respect our national flag.”
(With inputs from NDTV)