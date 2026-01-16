Hindus Will Be Answerable for Bharat’s Fate: RSS Chief Bhagwat

He said that the followers of assimilation and harmonious coexistence represent the true character of Hindu society and, by extension, the character of the country.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
RSS
Hindus Will Be Answerable for Bharat’s Fate: RSS Chief Bhagwat
info_icon

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said Hindus will be answerable for Bharat's fate.

Addressing an event at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Friday, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief said, "If something good or bad happens to Bharat, Hindus will be asked about it. It is not just the name of a geographical region, but the character of the country".

He said that Hindu society is traditionally inclusive and accepting, accommodating diversity in rituals, dress, food habits, language, caste and sub-caste, without allowing such differences to become causes of conflict.

He also said that the followers of assimilation and harmonious coexistence represent the true character of Hindu society and, by extension, the character of the country.

"This tradition has been preserved over centuries despite invasions and destruction, and people ensured the underlying values and dharma were not allowed to perish. Such people are called Hindus, and the land of such people is known as Bharat," Bhagwat added.

Bhagwat further said if people strive to be good, firm and honest, the country would also reflect those qualities on the global stage.

The world expects something from Bharat and the country would be able to contribute meaningfully, provided it has adequate strength and influence, he emphasised.

"Power comprises not only armed strength but also intellect and principles, and moral values gain wider acceptance when backed by strength," said the RSS chief.

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RCB Vs GG LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Radha-Richa Partnership Fires Royal Challengers Bengaluru To 182/7

  2. Saurashtra Vs Punjab Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy SF: Vishvaraj Hits 74-Ball Hundred | SAU 280/1 (38)

  3. Afghanistan U19 Vs South Africa U19 Live Score, World Cup: Afghans Stun Proteas By 28 Runs In Opener

  4. Bangladesh T20 World Cup Deadlock: ICC Team Visiting Dhaka To Resolve Issue - Report

  5. IPL 2026: RCB Propose Idea Of Install AI Cameras For Crowd Control At Chinnaswamy Stadium

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026 Preview: Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek Eyeing Career Grand Slams

  2. Aryna Sabalenka At Australian Open 2026: World No. 1's Possible Path To Third Title

  3. Coco Gauff At Australian Open 2026: American Youngster's Possible Path To Maiden Title

  4. Iga Swiatek At Australian Open 2026: World No 2 Polish Star’s Possible Path To Maiden Title

  5. Roger Federer Revisits Australian Open Memories, Talks On Modern Tennis Era - Watch

Badminton News

  1. BWF India Open 2026 Live Scores Quarter-Final Updates: Lakshya Sen’s Defeat Ends India’s Campaign Early

  2. India Open Badminton 2026 Wrap: Lakshya Sen Enters Quarter-Finals As Indian Contingent Falters

  3. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Day 3: Sen Last Indian In Quarterfinals As Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy Exit

  4. India Open Badminton 2026: Bird Droppings Disrupt Prannoy-Loh Match Twice – Watch

  5. BWF India Open, Day 2 Highlights: PV Sindhu Suffers Early Exit; Sat-Chi, Prannoy, Kidambi And Malvika Advance

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BMC Elections: Majority Of Exit Polls Predict BJP–Shiv Sena Clean Sweep

  2. Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

  3. India Readies Evacuation Of 10,000 Citizens As Iran–US Tensions Escalate

  4. India-EU Trade Deal Near Finish Line As Uncertainty Clouds US Pact

  5. The Quiet Privatisation of India’s Public Sector: How the State Is Withdrawing Without Saying So

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  2. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  3. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  4. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  5. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

World News

  1. India Readies Evacuation Of 10,000 Citizens As Iran–US Tensions Escalate

  2. Germany To Partner With US, Plans To Deploy Military Personnel In Greenland,

  3. Trump Finally 'Gets' The Nobel He Was So Desperate For

  4. Padma Lakshmi: Very Dark Period in US Right Now

  5. K-Drama Releases This Week: No Tail to Tell, Positively Yours, Can This Love Be Translated? And More

Latest Stories

  1. BMC Election 2026 Results: Mahayuti Inches Closer To Victory, Shiv-Sena Alliance Trail At Second

  2. India-EU Trade Deal Near Finish Line As Uncertainty Clouds US Pact

  3. Mauni Amavasya Significance In Astrology: Planetary Influence, Rituals, And Auspicious Remedies

  4. India Readies Evacuation Of 10,000 Citizens As Iran–US Tensions Escalate

  5. Trump Finally 'Gets' The Nobel He Was So Desperate For

  6. BMC Elections 2026: Row Erupts Over Use Of Marker Pens Instead Of Indelible Ink

  7. IBPS RRB Clerk 2025 Prelims Result Expected Soon: Direct Link to Download Scorecard

  8. Didi vs ED: Why Did Directorate Wait Two Years To Raid I-PAC? Trinamool Asks SC