Divorced Muslim Woman Can Recover Dower And Dowry: Supreme Court  

The court referred to Section 3 of the 1986 Act, which clearly gives a divorced Muslim woman the right to all property given to her before, during, or after marriage by relatives, friends, her husband, or his family. Section 3 says this property, including dower and dowry, must be returned to her after divorce. The court also cited the 2001 Daniel Latifi v. Union of India case, which said divorced Muslim women must get fair support to help them stay financially independent.