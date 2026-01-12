I-PAC Controversy: Register FIR Against Mamata Banerjee, Others: ED To Supreme Court

The Enforcement Directorate has sought directions to register an FIR against the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and other officials of Kolkata Police for allegedly obstructing an ongoing probe in the money-laundering case against I-PAC

ED vs West Bengal government comes to a head in Supreme Court
West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee leads a protest march accompanied by party leaders and others against the Enforcement Directorate's searches linked to political consultancy firm I-PAC, in Kolkata on Friday. Photo: PTI
  • I-PAC is a political consultancy firm which has worked on campaigns of politicians ranging from WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Captain Amarinder Singh, YS Jagan Mohan and others.

  • The Enforcement Directorate is investigating I-PAC for money-laundering charges.

  • Last week, when the ED raided I-PAC offices and its founder’s homes, the West Bengal CM spoke up sharply, and said the raids were an overreach. The ED has sought directions from the SC to file an FIR against Banerjee for obstruction of proceedings. 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Director-General of Police and the Commissioner of Police of Kolkata should be booked for for "obstructing probe, tampering with and destroying evidence in a multi-state money laundering case against I-PAC", the Enforcement Directorate said to the Supreme Court on January 12, 2026, Monday.

 The ED, which had moved the Supreme Court earlier on January 10, Saturday, has sought directions to register an FIR against the West Bengal CM and other police officials. "Protectors of law became party to a serious cognisable offence" as they "intimidated and threatened ED officers and snatched files and electronic evidence containing incriminating material," the ED has submitted before the apex court.

The anti-money-laundering agency had earlier approached the Calcutta high court seeking a CBI probe into the incident but the judge adjourned the matter.  

"The clout enjoyed by the CM and her supporters was used to create a ruckus in the courtroom forcing the judge to adjourn hearing,” submitted the ED while moving the SC on Saturday. 

In its submissions before SC, the ED has alleged that the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government interfered and obstructed officers during search operations at the Kolkata headquarters of the Indian Political Action Committee(I-PAC) and at the residence of its director Pratik Jain. I-PAC is a political consultancy firm. Jain and IPAC have consulted on campaigns for Banerjee, former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Andhra Pradesh leader Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Supreme Court - PTI
ED Moves Supreme Court Alleging Interference By West Bengal Government In I-PAC Raids

BY Outlook News Desk

After the ED conducted the raids on Thursday, the WB state government also filed a caveat before the apex court so that no adverse orders could be passed against it without giving it an opportunity for hearing.  

The ED has submitted that Banerjee entered the raid locations and took away “key evidence”, which included physical documents and electronic devices. Banerjee has denied the charges and said the central agency is overreaching its mandate. She has further claimed that party documents and data were being seized under the pretext of ED’s investigations.  

I-PAC and Jain are being investigated by the ED for money laundering linked to an alleged multi-crore rupee coal pilferage scam. 

