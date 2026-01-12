West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee leads a protest march accompanied by party leaders and others against the Enforcement Directorate's searches linked to political consultancy firm I-PAC, in Kolkata on Friday. Photo: PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee leads a protest march accompanied by party leaders and others against the Enforcement Directorate's searches linked to political consultancy firm I-PAC, in Kolkata on Friday. Photo: PTI