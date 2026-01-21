Mamata Tells DMs To Follow SC Norms On Electoral Roll Revision

Mamata Banerjee directed district magistrates to strictly follow Supreme Court guidelines on SIR of electoral rolls.
She said voters must not be harassed over “logical discrepancies” and valid documents must be accepted.
CM stressed development work should continue uninterrupted and assured officials of government support.
Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal, urged district magistrates on Tuesday to strictly follow the Supreme Court's directives regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, emphasising that people shouldn't be harassed for "logical discrepancies," according to a senior official.
According to him, Banerjee abruptly joined a meeting with district magistrates in the afternoon at the state secretariat in Nabanna, which was presided over by Chief Secretary Nandini Chakraborty.
"She made it clear that all hearings related to SIR must be conducted strictly in accordance with the apex court's directives. The CM specifically instructed officials to ensure that people are not put to inconvenience under the pretext of logical discrepancies," he said.
The chief minister said people were facing difficulties due to the SIR hearings over "logical discrepancies", and the issue must be approached with a humanitarian perspective.
"She underlined that documents declared valid by the Supreme Court must be accepted during hearings without exception. District magistrates were also instructed to ensure that receipts are issued after documents are submitted," the official said.
Voters who are unable to attend hearings on the scheduled dates must make other arrangements, according to Banerjee.
She stated that the state's development initiatives should never be interfered with, even while the Election Commission's activities must continue.
She said that state authorities shouldn't be afraid because her government is solidly behind them and that all development plans must be finished within the allotted period.