What Is A Muslim Woman’s Right To Maintenance Under CrPC - Explained

“The Parliament did not simultaneously, or at any time, thereafter, create any bar for a divorced Muslim woman from claiming maintenance under Section 125 CrPC, and thereby constrain her to proceed to make a claim only under the provisions of the 1986 Act… If a divorced Muslim woman approaches the Magistrate for enforcement of her rights under Section 125 CrPC, she cannot be turned away to seek relief only under the 1986 Act. In other words, a divorced Muslim woman is entitled to seek recourse to either or both the provisions. The option lies with the woman,” Justice Masih also observed.