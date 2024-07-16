Supreme Court’s Landmark Ruling On Maintenance Sparks Debate And Hope Among Muslim Women

It addresses the issue of maintenance for divorced Muslim women through Section 3. This section stipulates: “Mahr or other properties of Muslim woman to be given to her at the time of divorce. — (1) Notwithstanding anything contained in any other law for the time being in force, a divorced woman shall be entitled to — (a) a reasonable and fair provision and maintenance to be made and paid to her within the iddat period by her former husband; (b) where she herself maintains the children born to her before or after her divorce, a reasonable and fair provision and maintenance to be made and paid by her former husband for a period of two years from the respective dates of birth of such children.”