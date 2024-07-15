National

SC Ruling On Divorced Women Seeking Alimony Is Against Shariah Law: Muslim Personal Law Board

The board observed that this judgment will create further problems to women who have successfully come out of their painful relationship.

muslim women
The All India Muslim Personal Law Board on Sunday stated that they were against the recent Supreme Court verdict on maintenance to Muslim women as it is 'against the Islamic law(Shariah)' and added that their president will explore measures to overturn the ruling.

The board also decided to challenge in the Uttarakhand High Court the Uniform Civil Code brought in the state.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, July 10, held that a Muslim woman is entitled to file a petition for maintenance against her husband - File image
SC Says Divorced Muslim Women Can Seek Maintenance From Husband

BY Outlook Web Desk

The AIMPLB Working Committee organised a meeting in Delhi to discuss the recent Supreme Court ruling - that a Muslim woman can seek maintenance from her husband under Section 125 of the CrPC and said the "religion-neutral" provision is applicable to all married women irrespective of their religion.

In a statement, issued after the meeting, the AIMPLB said, "The Board emphasised that the Holy Prophet had mentioned that amongst all permissible deeds the most abhorred is divorce in the sight of Allah, hence it is desirable to continue the marriage by applying all permissible measures to safeguard it and follow several guidelines mentioned in Holy Quran about it."

"However, if married life becomes difficult to maintain, then divorce was prescribed as a solution to mankind," it said.

The board observed that this judgment will create further problems to women who have successfully come out of their painful relationship, the statement said.

Afghan women chant and hold signs while staging a protest in Kabul - null
Explained: What The Taliban Regime Means By Calling For Full Implementation Of Islamic Law?

BY Ornella D'souza

The AIMPLB authorised its president, Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, to initiate all possible measures "legal, constitutional and democratic"? to ensure that this decision by the Supreme Court is "rolled back", AIMPLB spokesperson SQR Ilyas said at a press conference here.

Five other resolutions, including one against the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), were also passed during the meeting of the working committee of the AIMPLB.

