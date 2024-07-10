SC Says Divorced Muslim Women Can Seek Maintenance From Husband

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, July 10, held that a Muslim woman is entitled to file a petition for maintenance against her husband under Section 125 (Order for maintenance of wives, children and parents) of the Code of Criminal Procedure.
The Bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Augustine George Masih dismissed a petition filed by a Muslim man's plea against the direction to pay interim maintenance to his divorced wife under Section 125 CrPC, according to a LiveLaw report.
The Court held that the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce) Act 1986 will not prevail over the secular law.
"We are dismissing the criminal appeal with the conclusion that Section 125 CrPC would be applicable to all women and not just married women," Justice Nagarathna was quoted as saying.
The bench said that if during the pendency of a petition under Section 125 of the CrPC a Muslim woman is divorced, she can take recourse to the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act 2019.