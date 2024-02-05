Whither Gender Justice?

Moreover, polygamy is not exclusive to Muslims. Hindu men are polygamous too, except that because polygamy is legally banned in Hindu law, wives subsequent to the first wife have no legal standing and no protection under the law. Under Sharia law, by contrast, subsequent wives have rights and husbands have obligations towards them. If gender justice is the value we espouse, rather than monogamy per se, we would be thinking about how to protect “wives” in the patriarchal institution of marriage. “Wives” are produced through the institution of compulsory heterosexual marriage, which is sustained by the unpaid productive and reproductive labour of women, and almost all women are exclusively trained only to be wives. Thus, when a marriage fails to fulfil its patriarchal promise of security in return for that labour, all that most women are left with is the capacity for unskilled labour. Or they remain trapped in marriage with children to provide for, while men marry again, legally or otherwise, producing still more dependent and exploited wives and children for whom they need take no responsibility. If gender justice is the point of legal reforms, the centrality and power of marriage, and the damage it can do to women, is what must be mitigated. That would mean recognising the reality of multiple “wives” as a common practice across communities, and the protection of the rights of all women in such relationships.