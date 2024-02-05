Can There Be A Progressive UCC?

At present, if a Muslim woman wishes to divorce her husband, she has to take the trouble of making an application to the court. A Muslim man, however, can unilaterally divorce his wife under personal laws. Apart from this, Khan also pointed to the unequal inheritance and property rights under Muslim personal laws as well as in other religious personal laws. On the question of succession of property, there is no uniformity under Hindu laws on the inheritance of agricultural land by women who often face exclusion. “Few states have given daughters rights at par with sons but inheritance is a big issue across the country,” says senior lawyer Colin Gonsalves. He is in favour of a UCC but one based on constitutional values. “I don’t want a BJP code. I want a constitution law code,” he stresses.