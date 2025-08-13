Kevin O'Brien Comes Out In Support Of Indian Nationals Facing Racist Attacks In Ireland

Indians have faced multiple racially motivated attacks in Ireland in recent months
Ex-Irish cricketer Kevin O'Brien has come out in support of the victims
O'Brien called the attacks hateful and said Indian community in Ireland was deeply valued
Amid a string of racist attacks on Indian nationals in Ireland, former Irish cricketer Kevin O'Brien has come out in support of the victims and said that such incidents do not reflect the people of the country. O'Brien termed the attacks "hateful" and said that the Indian community in Ireland was “deeply valued".
O'Brien, famous for his exploits in the 2011 Cricket World Cup in India, took to social media platform X to express his disapproval of such attacks.
“I want to say how deeply saddened I am by the recent racist and hateful acts against Indians in Ireland. These attacks do not represent who we are as a people. India and its people hold a very special place in my heart," the former all-rounder said.
“I want to reiterate to the Indian community that Ireland is your home too. Your contribution to Irish society is immense, and we deeply value everything you do," he added.
O'Brien's message was amplified by the Irish Embassy in India which stated that the bond between the two nations remains unshaken.
“A special message from Irish cricketer @KevinOBrien113. The bond between our countries will remain unshaken by the actions of a small few," the Embassy said.
In July and August of 2025, six racially-motivated attacks have been reported against Indians in Ireland. The capital city of Dublin has seen multiple such attacks. Indian Embassy in Dublin also issued a safety advisory in the wake of such incidents.
In the wake of these crimes, Irish Embassy in New Delhi issued a statement on Friday that racism had no place in society.
“The Embassy of Ireland in New Delhi is deeply shocked and saddened by the recent violent attacks against Indian citizens that have taken place in Ireland. We condemn these attacks in the strongest possible terms. They are an assault on the values of equality and human dignity that Ireland holds dear," the statement read.
“Racism and xenophobia have no place in Irish society. The actions of the few do not reflect the spirit of the Irish people. It will not be tolerated," it added.
O'Brien played easily his most memorable international knock in India in the 2011 Cricket World Cup. He smashed a fifty-ball century, the fastest in World Cup history at the time, to propel Ireland to an improbable upset win over England in Bengaluru.