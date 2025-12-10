South Africa Women Vs Ireland Women 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Toss Delayed At Willowmoore Park Stadium

South Africa Women take on Ireland Women in 3rd and final T20I
The Proteas have already sealed the series
Toss delayed in Benoni
Laura Woolvaardt's South Africa conclude their 3-match T20I series against Ireland tonight in the 3rd encounter at the Willowmoore Park stadium in Benoni. The Proteas hold an unassailable 2-0 lead after registering one-sided victories in each of those matches.
In the 1st T20I, the Skipper herself stood up from the front and smashed only her second century in the format with a quickfire 115 off just 56 runs in Cape Town. The hosts eventually posted 220 on the board and later bowled Ireland out for just 115 runs.
South Africa again scored 200 runs in the 2nd T20I through contributions from Faye Tunnicliffe (51 off 42), Sune Luus (37 off 24), Van Niekerk (41 off 19) and Marizanne Kapp and Chloe Tryon (16 runs each).
The Proteas bowling attack then restricted the Irish team to 136/3 after a very slow half-century from Orla Prendergast.
Having lost the ICC Women's ODI World Cup last month to India, the South Africans have responded well in their first competitive appearance since the finale in Navi Mumbai.
South Africa had suffered a dramatic collapse during their chase of 298 runs as they went from 209/6 to get all out for just 246.
The Indian team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, had turned the game around after taking Woolvaardt's wicket for 101 runs. Once she was sent back, the entire middle-order fell down like a house of card, handing India their first major ICC title in Women's cricket.
It could have been South Africa's as well, but the Proteas will be looking at the future already and focus on preparing for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in June 2026.
South Africa Women Vs Ireland Women 3rd T20I: Live Streaming
The 3rd and series concluding T20I between South Africa and Ireland will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network on Television screens.
South Africa Women Vs Ireland Women 3rd T20I: Squad
South Africa Women: Faye Tunnicliffe, Sune Luus, Laura Wolvaardt(c), Dane van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta(w), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka, Nondumiso Shangase, Seshnie Naidu, Karabo Meso, Annerie Dercksen, Masabata Klaas
Ireland Women: Amy Hunter(w), Gaby Lewis(c), Orla Prendergast, Leah Paul, Rebecca Stokell, Laura Delany, Arlene Kelly, Alana Dalzell, Cara Murray, Aimee Maguire, Jane Maguire, Ava Canning, Coulter Reilly, Louise Little, Lara McBride