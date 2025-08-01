Indian Embassy Issues Safety Advisor After Surge In Racist Attacks In Ireland

An advisory has been issued by the Indian Embassy in Ireland, warning Indian nationals to be vigilant and take safety measures after recent increase in racist attacks.

Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Racist attacks on Indians in Ireland
Photo: X
An advisory for Indian nationals residing in Ireland has been released by the Indian embassy in Dublin, which notes that "physical attacks against Indian citizens in Ireland have increased recently."

For their safety, the government recommended that Indian citizens take appropriate safety measures and refrain from loitering in abandoned places, particularly at late hours.

This advisory comes days after an increasing surge of racist attacks on Indian nationals in Ireland was noticed.

NDTV reported that an entrepreneur of Indian descent was attacked by a group of adolescents in Dublin. According to his LinkedIn page, Santosh Yadav, a senior data scientist at WiSAR Lab and Technology Gateway in Letterkenny, Ireland, claimed that he was repeatedly assaulted across his head, face, neck, chest, hands, and legs before being left bleeding on the sidewalk. 

Yadav said in a lengthy LinkedIn post that the attack on him was not an isolated instance and that the European nation was seeing an increase in "unprovoked" racial targeting.

"After having dinner, I was walking near my apartment when a group of six teenagers attacked me from behind. They snatched my glasses, breaking them, and then beat me relentlessly across my head, face, neck, chest, hands, and legs-leaving me bleeding on the pavement. I managed to call the Gardai, and an ambulance took me to Blanchardstown Hospital. The medical team confirmed my cheekbone is fractured, and I have now been referred for specialist care," he wrote.

Before this, a mob in Dublin brutally attacked an Indian man after being falsely accused of inappropriate behaviour with children. Reacting to this, another Indian national issued a stark warning, urging fellow citizens to avoid coming to Ireland. "Can't believe I'm saying this, but Ireland isn't safe," wrote X user Daksh, who has been living in the country for the past three years.

He shared that he once considered Ireland an "amazing" place to live, but the recent violent incident has changed his perception. "Can't wait to go back home. Always thought it was such an amazing country when I got here 3 years ago, made some amazing friends with the locals here, but this place is going to the dogs," Daksh wrote.

These recent attacks have sparked a widespread protest across the country with Indians, Pakistanis and Bangladeshis uniting to denounce the attacks. Over 800 people marched from Dublin City Hall to the National Gallery with anti- racism banners and messages of ‘Ireland is home’. 

Published At:
