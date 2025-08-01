Indian Embassy Issues Safety Advisor After Surge In Racist Attacks In Ireland

"After having dinner, I was walking near my apartment when a group of six teenagers attacked me from behind. They snatched my glasses, breaking them, and then beat me relentlessly across my head, face, neck, chest, hands, and legs-leaving me bleeding on the pavement. I managed to call the Gardai, and an ambulance took me to Blanchardstown Hospital. The medical team confirmed my cheekbone is fractured, and I have now been referred for specialist care," he wrote.