Modi in Kolkata: PM Defends 130th Amendment Bill, Hits Out at Opposition

Prime Minister cites corruption cases in Bengal, says law needed to bar jailed leaders from holding office; Opposition calls it politically driven.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday criticised the opposition INDIA bloc, including the Trinamool Congress (TMC), for opposing the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, which seeks to bar ministers, chief ministers, and even the prime minister from holding office if they remain in jail for 30 days or more.

Acoording to PTI, Modi said, “We decided to bring in a law that provides for dismissing a corrupt chief minister, or even the prime minister, if he or she spends 30 days in jail. But when we brought in a stringent law, the TMC, the Congress started protesting. They are angry because they are scared of facing punishment for their own sins.”

Accordign to PTI, referring to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal without naming him, Modi remarked, “It is a shame that even a chief minister, after going to jail, has been running government from there.”

The Prime Minister also cited cases in Bengal. “Two TMC ministers, even after going to jail on corruption charges, were not willing to give up their posts,” he said, in reference to the arrests of Partha Chatterjee in the teachers’ recruitment case and Jyoti Priya Mallick in the ration scam.

“Those who are arrested on corruption charges, how can they be part of the government and remain in their posts? Modi will not allow this,” he declared, Times of india reported.

On the rationale behind the legislation, as cited by PTI, Modi stated, “When a government employee does not get bail within 50 hours, he is suspended from service. However, no such provisions exist for a chief minister, a prime minister, or a minister. This loophole has allowed some leaders to stoop so low that they attempt to govern from behind bars.”

He added, “For the last 11 years, the Modi government has waged a determined battle against corruption, and this law is a very big step in that direction.”

The opposition, including the Congress and TMC, has criticised the Bill, calling it politically motivated.

