New Zealand Vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 4: Shai Hope, Justin Greaves Defy Depleted Black Caps
A New Zealand team with a crowded medical ward met stiff resistance and were unable to finish off the West Indies on the fourth day of the first Test in Christchurch on Friday (December 5, 2025) after setting the tourists 531 to win. Shai Hope led the resistance with his fourth Test century in an unbroken partnership of 140 with Justin Greaves which began when New Zealand captured four wickets relatively quickly in the second session. At stumps, Hope was 116 not out, Greaves was 55 not out and the West Indies were 212 for 4, trailing New Zealand by 319 runs.
