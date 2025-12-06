New Zealand Vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 4: Shai Hope, Justin Greaves Defy Depleted Black Caps

A New Zealand team with a crowded medical ward met stiff resistance and were unable to finish off the West Indies on the fourth day of the first Test in Christchurch on Friday (December 5, 2025) after setting the tourists 531 to win. Shai Hope led the resistance with his fourth Test century in an unbroken partnership of 140 with Justin Greaves which began when New Zealand captured four wickets relatively quickly in the second session. At stumps, Hope was 116 not out, Greaves was 55 not out and the West Indies were 212 for 4, trailing New Zealand by 319 runs.

New Zealand Vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 4 photo-Shai Hope
West Indies' Shai Hope celebrates scoring 100 runs against New Zealand on Day 4 of their cricket test match in Christchurch, New Zealand. | Photo: Chris Symes/Photosport via AP
West Indies' Shai Hope, right, bats in front of New Zealand's Tom Blundell on Day 4 of their cricket test match in Christchurch, New Zealand. | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
New Zealand's Jacob Duffy follows through while bowling to West Indies on Day 4 of their cricket test match in Christchurch, New Zealand. | Photo: Chris Symes/Photosport via AP
New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra, right, bowls as West Indies' Justin Greaves prepares to run on Day 4 of their cricket test match in Christchurch, New Zealand. | Photo: Chris Symes/Photosport via AP
West Indies's Justin Greaves, left, takes a run as New Zealand's bowler Matt Henry falls to the ground on Day 4 of their cricket test match in Christchurch, New Zealand. | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
West Indies' Justin Greaves bats against New Zealand on Day 4 of their cricket test match in Christchurch, New Zealand. | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
New Zealand's Michael Bracewell dives while fielding against the West Indies on Day 4 of their cricket test match in Christchurch, New Zealand. | Photo: Chris Symes/Photosport via AP
New Zealand's Zak Foulkes takes a catch to dismiss West Indies' Alick Athanaze on Day 4 of their cricket test match in Christchurch, New Zealand. | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
West Indies' John Campbell bats against New Zealand on Day 4 of their cricket test match in Christchurch, New Zealand. | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
West Indies' Kemar Roach, right, holds up the ball after taking 5 wickets against New Zealand on Day 4 of their cricket test match in Christchurch, New Zealand. | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
West Indies' Jayden Seales, right, bowls to New Zealand on day 4 of their cricket test match in Christchurch, New Zealand. | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

