Kalinga Literary Festival And Penguin Debut 'The Book Review Project'

The reading list for the competition will feature a carefully selected mix of exciting books, chosen by Penguin’s editorial team. For participants who do not already own the books, easy-to-access Amazon links will be provided, ensuring that everyone can participate. After reading the books, participants will submit a review of up to 1,000 words along with a photo of the book, which they will share on their Instagram page. Reviews will be further amplified by KLF and Penguin through Instagram Stories, providing a platform for participants to showcase their literary insights to a wider audience.