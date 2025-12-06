Kalinga Literary Festival And Penguin Debut 'The Book Review Project'

KLF X Penguin Book Review Project invites book enthusiasts to read, review, and share their insights on a specially curated list of 10 books.
The Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF), in collaboration with Penguin Random House India, has announced the launch of the KLF Penguin Book Review Competition- The Book Review Project.
The national initiative aims to reignite the love for books, encouraging vibrant literary discussions, and connecting readers from all corners of India. KLF X Penguin Book Review Project invites book enthusiasts to read, review, and share their insights on a specially curated list of 10 books, offering participants the chance to win exciting prizes and gain recognition at one of India’s most prestigious literary festivals. The competition is live from December 3 2025 to December 22, 2025.
The reading list for the competition will feature a carefully selected mix of exciting books, chosen by Penguin’s editorial team. For participants who do not already own the books, easy-to-access Amazon links will be provided, ensuring that everyone can participate. After reading the books, participants will submit a review of up to 1,000 words along with a photo of the book, which they will share on their Instagram page. Reviews will be further amplified by KLF and Penguin through Instagram Stories, providing a platform for participants to showcase their literary insights to a wider audience.
The competition’s selection process will involve KLF assisting in creating a shortlist of 15 titles, from which a jury consisting of two Penguin editors and one KLF representative will select the final winner. The grand prizes include ₹10,000 for the winner and ₹5,000 for the runner-up, along with a hamper of Penguin published books to be presented during the Kalinga Literature Festival at the Mayfair Hotel in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, in January 2026. KLF will take care of all travel, accommodation, and logistical arrangements for the winner and the runner-up.
The KLF Penguin Book Review Competition is open to all readers from across India, with free registration. This is a unique opportunity for participants from all states to join a nationwide celebration of literature and creativity.