All The World Is A Stage

Whenever the writer has to stage a communion between the two primary characters, she uses art as her medium. Even in tumult, the reason and resolution are rooted in art. Asghar’s desperation to have his own theatre group is not just a platform where he can show his skills. Rather, it is a space where he can find himself, which has been battered by societal and familial responsibilities. It is also a pedestal created by complexities which he goes through because of his friend John’s success and his irresponsible behaviour. The writer is not biased and so, she reveals how John/Jaun worries about his friend’s decisions which do not align with practicality. While reading the novel, we find that neither of them are wrong in their positions, then again, neither of them has the propensity for transparency and hardly care to listen to what the other has to say even when their own downfall is clearly visible to them.