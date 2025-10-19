Book Review: The Cell And The Soul

Teltumbde does not refrain from giving us an actual idea of life inside a prison cell. He addresses how his younger self had a contradictory image of prison and prisoners. As a child, he used to question the fate of prisoners, since most of them wanted freedom and development for their countries. But when he encountered a prison for the first time, it rattled his belief. He dug deep to understand even the criminals and why they committed the crimes they were accused of. All his questions were directed towards the system, which cultivated a climate of inequality, injustice and bitterness, which led to the germination of criminals. But he writes that he never thought that one day, he will be there in a dark prison, with no bed but only a cheap cot to rest his back.