Jail, Not Bail: Like Umar Khalid Many Suffer

After seven decades, our democracy continues to reel under these challenges. Munshi concluded that: “Our emergency at the moment has perhaps led us to forget that if we do not give that scope to individual liberty and give it the protection of the courts, we will create a tradition which will ultimately destroy even whatever little of personal liberty which exists in this country.” The present situation shows how prophetic his words have turned out to be. The various freedoms guaranteed to us include freedom of speech and expression. Debating on it, Prof K.T. Shah had said: “The liberty of the person, ever since the consciousness of civil liberties has come upon the people, has been the main battle ground of the autocrats and those fighting against them…The autocrat, the despot, has always wished, whenever he was bankrupt of any other argument, just to shut up those who did not agree with him. It was therefore that anytime the slightest difference of opinion was expressed, the slightest inconvenience or embarrassment was likely to be causes by any individual, the only course open to those who wanted to exercise autocratic power was to imprison or arrest or detain such a person without charge or trial.”