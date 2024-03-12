Explained: What Is Citizenship Amendment Act, Why Is It Controversial Along With Proposed NRC?

In the Statement of Objects and Reasons while introducing the bill in the Lok Sabha in 2019, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the communities included in the law's ambit have fears about such persecution in their day-to-day life where right to practice, profess, and propagate their religion has been obstructed and restricted. He further said that "many such persons have fled to India to seek shelter and continued to stay in India even if their travel documents have expired or they have incomplete or no documents".