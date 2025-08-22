HC Lawyers To Abstain From Work Today In Protest Against ‘Police Assault’ On Colleague And His Son

1: Bar Association of the Calcutta High Court and the Central Administrative Tribunal’s Kolkata Bench will not be functional today in protest of "assault" on Manujendra Narayan Roy and his son.
2: The two were allegedly picked up from their home by policemen in civilian clothes.
The Bar Association of the Calcutta High Court and the Central Administrative Tribunal’s Kolkata Bench have resolved to abstain from work on Friday, protesting the alleged assault on advocate Manujendra Narayan Roy and his son by police personnel of Bidhannagar East Police Station on Wednesday night, The Indian Express reported.
Roy and his son, Sourindra Narayan Roy, were allegedly attacked by policemen in civilian clothes near their Salt Lake residence. Roy, the son of retired Calcutta High Court Justice Ranendra Narayan Roy, sustained grievous injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital, according to the newspaper's sources.
The association said it would not participate in any judicial proceedings before the High Court on Friday as a mark of protest and would review the situation on Monday after being informed about the punitive measures taken against the erring police personnel.
A letter issued by the association stated, “In the said meeting it was unanimously resolved that as a mark of protest against the police atrocities perpetrated upon Manujendra Narayan Roy an Advocate and a member of Bar Association, High Court Calcutta, the Members of the Bar Association will not participate in any judicial proceedings in any mode and manner before this Hon’ble Court tomorrow i.e. 22.08.2025 from 10:30 am onwards, until proper and satisfactory punitive measure and/or action is taken against the erring police personnel who deliberately and brutally assaulted Manujendra Narayan Roy. The Bar Association shall review the situation on Monday i.e. 25.08.2025 at 10:30 am after being informed as to what punitive and satisfactory measures were taken against the erring police personnel.”
Meanwhile, the matter was mentioned before a single bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh, who granted permission to file the case and directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police to preserve the CCTV footage of the location.
The court further instructed the Commissioner of Police not to assign any duty to Assistant Sub-Inspector Tushar Kumar Chandra, who was allegedly involved in the assault, until further orders.
The matter is scheduled for hearing on August 25.