Candle March Turns Violent In Muzaffarnagar

SP candle march against attacks on minorities in Bangladesh disrupted by confrontation with Karni Sena and Hindu activists at Mahavir Chowk.
Karni Sena's Gaurav Chauhan allegedly attacked SP district president Zia Choudhary, leading to retaliation.
Quick intervention to separate groups heightened security deployed.
Tensions flared in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Friday when a candle march organised by the Samajwadi Party (SP) to protest alleged attacks on minorities in Bangladesh turned violent after a clash between SP workers and Hindu activists, including Karni Sena members.
The incident occurred near Mahavir Chowk in the Civil Lines police station area, close to the SP district office. The march, led by SP district president Zia Choudhary, was underway when Karni Sena state secretary Gaurav Chauhan allegedly confronted and assaulted Choudhary, sparking retaliation from SP supporters. Police intervened quickly to separate the groups, detaining Chauhan as a preventive measure.
The clash stemmed from recent political barbs: BJP leader Sangeet Som had called actor Shah Rukh Khan a "traitor" in a statement, prompting Zia Choudhary to hit back by labelling Som a "mentally ill loser of 2022" (referring to electoral defeats). This exchange reportedly angered Karni Sena activists, leading to the confrontation during the peaceful protest.
Following the scuffle, Hindu activists gheraoed (surrounded) the Civil Lines police station demanding Chauhan's release and Choudhary's arrest. Authorities have since reinforced security in sensitive areas to prevent further escalation.
No major injuries were reported, though videos of the scuffle and heated exchanges have gone viral on social media. Police described the incident as a "brief confrontation" and said law and order has been restored.
The episode highlights the fragile communal and political atmosphere in Muzaffarnagar, a district with a history of tensions.