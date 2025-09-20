Nepal Protests: Over To Gen Z

While India’s Modi-era youth may find a sense of hope in government rhetoric, outreach to influencers, the adept use of social media platforms, and a narrative (to say the least) around developing ‘skills’, the average young person may be led to believe that all that is needed is hard work. The rags-to-riches story of the current dispensation offers hope strong enough to ward off the burgeoning restlessness of an underutilised youth.