Nepal Gen Z Protest: Challenges Corruption, Nepotism And Power

This was political corruption at its best, and people had had enough of it. And then came the series of corruption scandals, in cash and kind. Fake Bhutanese refugee certificates were sold to Nepal citizens for third-party repatriation to the United States of America; government land next to the Prime Minister’s land were illegally sold to politicians and businesspersons at insanely cheap rates; 343 bighas of land at the Giri Bandhu Tea State was allowed to be swapped with plots elsewhere; millions of dollars in commission went into the pockets of politicians and bureaucrats during the purchase of wide-body aircraft for the national carrier; one company was allowed to monopolise the purchase of Covid-19 kits; hundreds of bighas of land were given on lease for decades at extremely low rates; and so on. The passive sentence above sums up the cycle of corruption in the past decade: there was no single actor who could be pinpointed, as everyone was involved; and the people seemed to have seen no option but to watch passively. And then the Gen Z decided to deal with this cycle of corruption head-on.