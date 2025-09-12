Deciphering The Gen-Z Revolution In Nepal

The ban on 26 social media platforms on the grounds of regulatory non-compliance acted like a spark in dry tinder. For Nepal’s youth, Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram are not just spaces of leisure but their only accessible public sphere—where they voice frustrations, organise protests, and challenge authority. When the government abruptly restricted these platforms, it was perceived not as regulation but as censorship, an attempt to silence their dissent. The anger that had long simmered over unemployment, corruption, and political decay suddenly found a clear target: a state that was not only failing to provide opportunities but was also trying to take away their voice. The ban thus transformed diffuse resentment into open defiance. The fallout was swift, nationwide protests. The government responded by killing 19 protesters and protests went violent. The Parliament, Supreme Court and ministers’ residences were set on fire, ministers were stripped, chased and beaten. Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli had to resign.