Nepal-India on Border Alert, Army Takes Charge After PM Resigns

Paramilitary and police units patrolled Panitanki in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district, where the unrest led to partial disruption of trade and left several trucks stranded.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Nepal Protest
Nepal Protest
info_icon

India has heightened security along its border with Nepal after violent protests erupted across the neighbouring country. The unrest culminated in the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday, following which the Nepal Army announced it would assume control of security operations.

The protests in Nepal, triggered by government's ban on 26 social media platforms, are also fuelled by allegations of corruption, misuse of power, and the lifestyle of children of wealthy politicians and powerful figures. Oli's government lifted the social media ban after protests intensified on Monday.

Political turmoil escalated on Tuesday as predominantly 'Gen Z' protestors broke into the Parliament and set fire to one of the buildings on the premises.

In West Bengal’s Darjeeling district, paramilitary forces and police intensified patrols at Panitanki, where trade flow was partially disrupted and trucks were left stranded, according to the news agency ANI.

Area Superintendent of Police (SP) Praveen Parkash said, “A police post has been set up here with deployment of force. We are on alert mode and monitoring the situation.”

Gen-Z Protest Nepal - Photo: AP/Niranjan Shrestha
Ground Report On Nepal Gen-Z Protests: Why 'Nepo Babies' Are Under Fire 

BY Vishad Onta

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has set up emergency measures to assist Indian nationals stranded in Nepal. “To assist Indian citizens stranded in Nepal, a 24×7 special control room has been established at the police headquarters in Lucknow under the law and order branch,” Additional Director General (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash told news agency PTI. He noted that the decision was taken at the direction of UP's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Related Content
Related Content

The Nepal Army confirmed on Tuesday evening that it would oversee security operations starting from 10 pm. The announcement came just hours after Oli’s resignation and nearly 27 hours of continuous violence across Kathmandu and other areas. In its official statement, the army said, “Some groups are taking undue advantage of the difficult situation and causing severe damage to ordinary citizens and public property.”

Nepal Protest - null
Nepal GenZ Protests: Failure Of Politics Behind Unrest

BY Seema Guha

Additionally, Nepal Airlines cancelled Tuesday's trip from Delhi to Kathmandu.

SpiceJet and Air India have cancelled their Wednesday flights to and from Kathmandu. ​According to IndiGo, all flights to and from Kathmandu are cancelled until 1200 hours on September 10 due to the current circumstances and the airport's closure.

A source told PTI​ that during the aircraft's final approach, smoke was observed at Kathmandu airport, causing one of Air India's flights to return to the nation's capital on Tuesday. Another Air India flight, headed for Kathmandu, was diverted from Delhi to Lucknow and then back to the capital.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs UAE Preview, Asia Cup 2025: Squad Balance Crucial For Men In Blue Against Hosts

  2. Asia Cup 2025, India Vs UAE, Match 2: T20I Head-To-Head Record, Match Prediction, Likely XI's

  3. SA20 2026: Dewald Brevis, Aiden Markram Fetch Record Sums At Player Auctions

  4. SA20 2026: Full Updated Squads Of All Six Teams After Mega Auction

  5. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: New Zealand Name 15-Member Squad; Devonshire Receives Maiden Call-Up

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  3. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  4. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. CP Radhakrishnan Elected As Vice President Of India

  2. Ladakh District Realignment Raises Concerns Ahead Of LAHDC Polls

  3. Left’s Ayyappa Gamble: Decoding CPIM’s Political Calculus On Sabarimala

  4. Day In Pics: September 09, 2025

  5. Jaishankar Warns BRICS Against Linking Trade Policies To Political Issues

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Outlook's Latest Issue: Where Does India Stand In The World Order?

  2. Nepal Protests: GenZ Leads Mass Uprising Against Corruption and Social Media Ban In Kathmandu

  3. Nepal: Protestors Set Parliament and Supreme Court On Fire, PM and President Resign

  4. India Says It Is Closely Monitoring The Situation In Nepal, Asks Indian Nationals In Nepal To Exercise Caution

  5. Nepal GenZ Protests: Failure Of Politics Behind Unrest

Latest Stories

  1. Gujarat Heavy Rain Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning for Kutch and North Gujarat

  2. India Says It Is Closely Monitoring The Situation In Nepal, Asks Indian Nationals In Nepal To Exercise Caution

  3. Asia Cup 2025 Know Your Captains: Full List Of Skippers For India, Pakistan, And Others

  4. Switzerland 3-0 Slovenia, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: SUI Stay On Top Of Group B

  5. Horoscope Today, September 9, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Virgo, Aquarius & More

  6. BJP Thought SIR Would Polarise Bihar, But Got Stuck Itself: Kanhaiya Kumar

  7. Ladakh District Realignment Raises Concerns Ahead Of LAHDC Polls

  8. French PM Bayrou Fails in Confidence Vote Amid Deepening Political Crisis