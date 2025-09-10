Nepal-India on Border Alert, Army Takes Charge After PM Resigns

India has heightened security along its border with Nepal after violent protests erupted across the neighbouring country. The unrest culminated in the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday, following which the Nepal Army announced it would assume control of security operations.
The protests in Nepal, triggered by government's ban on 26 social media platforms, are also fuelled by allegations of corruption, misuse of power, and the lifestyle of children of wealthy politicians and powerful figures. Oli's government lifted the social media ban after protests intensified on Monday.
Political turmoil escalated on Tuesday as predominantly 'Gen Z' protestors broke into the Parliament and set fire to one of the buildings on the premises.
In West Bengal’s Darjeeling district, paramilitary forces and police intensified patrols at Panitanki, where trade flow was partially disrupted and trucks were left stranded, according to the news agency ANI.
Area Superintendent of Police (SP) Praveen Parkash said, “A police post has been set up here with deployment of force. We are on alert mode and monitoring the situation.”
Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has set up emergency measures to assist Indian nationals stranded in Nepal. “To assist Indian citizens stranded in Nepal, a 24×7 special control room has been established at the police headquarters in Lucknow under the law and order branch,” Additional Director General (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash told news agency PTI. He noted that the decision was taken at the direction of UP's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
The Nepal Army confirmed on Tuesday evening that it would oversee security operations starting from 10 pm. The announcement came just hours after Oli’s resignation and nearly 27 hours of continuous violence across Kathmandu and other areas. In its official statement, the army said, “Some groups are taking undue advantage of the difficult situation and causing severe damage to ordinary citizens and public property.”
SpiceJet and Air India have cancelled their Wednesday flights to and from Kathmandu. According to IndiGo, all flights to and from Kathmandu are cancelled until 1200 hours on September 10 due to the current circumstances and the airport's closure.
A source told PTI that during the aircraft's final approach, smoke was observed at Kathmandu airport, causing one of Air India's flights to return to the nation's capital on Tuesday. Another Air India flight, headed for Kathmandu, was diverted from Delhi to Lucknow and then back to the capital.