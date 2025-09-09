Ground Report On Nepal Gen-Z Protests: Why 'Nepo Babies' Are Under Fire 

The scale and pace of the protests are a stark reminder of the true reality of democracy: that it is, after all, rule by the people. That the elected leaders are supposed to serve the people and not live luxuriously off of tax money.For too long, despair had been building up over the corruption and incompetence in the government. It was commonly believed that the political parties had 'gamed the system'. No matter which party won an election, the same three leaders would figure out how to share the prime-ministership between themselves. Budgets were never seriously planned or implemented. Nothing was run efficiently. Nothing worked reliably. Forty per cent of the country’s frustrated youth have migrated abroad to labour or to study.