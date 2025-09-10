Nepal Army Seizes Control over Kathmandu Airport; Airlines Cancel Flights to Kathmandu

The Nepal Army took over Tribhuvan International Airport and Singhdurbar after agitators attempted to infiltrate and damage key sites, halting flight operations.
Multiple airlines, including Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Nepal Airlines, cancelled flights between Kathmandu and Indian cities, with some flights diverted or returned mid-air.
Airlines offered ticket rescheduling waivers, while India urged citizens to postpone travel to Nepal until the situation stabilises.
On Tuesday evening, after agitators attempted to infiltrate the Tribhuvan International Airport, the Nepal Army took control of the airport.
According to PTI, due to the unrest, the airport temporarily halted flight operations.
Following the demonstrators' burning of homes within the compound, the army seized Singhdurbar, the main secretariat building of the government. After the demonstrators were evacuated, the army entered the compound and seized power.
The army stepped in when a gang of agitators attempted to damage the gate of the revered Pashupatinath Temple.
The Nepal Army previously declared that it would assume command of security operations on Tuesday, starting at 10 p.m.
In a statement issued by the Directorate of Public Relations and Information, the army said that “some groups are taking undue advantage of the difficult situation and causing severe damage to ordinary citizens and public property”.
It warned that all security mechanisms, including the Nepal Army, will be mobilised to contain the violence if such activities continue.
The Nepal Army also appealed for public cooperation, urging citizens not to engage in or support destructive acts.
India Cancels Flights to Nepal
PTI reported that several airlines, including Air India and IndiGo, canceled their flights linking Kathmandu on Tuesday.
Additionally, Nepal Airlines cancelled Tuesday's trip from Delhi to Kathmandu.
SpiceJet and Air India have cancelled their Wednesday flights to and from Kathmandu. According to IndiGo, all flights to and from Kathmandu are cancelled until 1200 hours on September 10 due to the current circumstances and the airport's closure.
A source told PTI that during the aircraft's final approach, smoke was observed at Kathmandu airport, causing one of Air India's flights to return to the nation's capital on Tuesday. Another Air India flight, headed for Kathmandu, was diverted from Delhi to Lucknow and then back to the capital.
"In view of the current situation prevailing in Kathmandu, the following flights AI2231/2232, AI2219/2220, AI217/218, and AI211/212 operating on the Delhi-Kathmandu-Delhi route have been cancelled today. We are closely monitoring the situation and will share further updates," Air India said in a statement on Tuesday.
Air India operates six flights daily between Delhi and Kathmandu, while IndiGo operates one flight daily on the route.
"In view of the prevailing situation in #Kathmandu, the airport has been closed for operations. Consequently, all flights to and from Kathmandu stand suspended as of now," IndiGo said in a post on X.
SpiceJet in a post on X said that due to the prevailing situation in Kathmandu, its flights to/from Kathmandu stand cancelled for September 10.
In a post on X, Air India said it is offering passengers with confirmed bookings for travel to and from Kathmandu until September 11, on tickets issued up to September 9, a one-time waiver on rescheduling charges.
"As an immediate relief measure, we are extending waivers on rescheduling and cancellations for travel to and from Kathmandu until September 12, applicable for bookings made on or before September 9," IndiGo said in another post on X.
India, on Tuesday, asked its citizens to defer travel to the neighbouring country until the situation stabilises.
India Issues Advisory
The Ministry of External Affairs released an advisory for its citizens in Nepal amid the ongoing unrest in the country.
It stated,"In view of the developing situation in Nepal, Indian citizens are advised to defer travel there until the situation has stabilised. Indian citizens presently in Nepal are advised to shelter in their current places of residence, avoid going out onto the streets and exercise all due caution. They are also advised to follow safety advisories from Nepal authorities as well as the Embassy of India in Kathmandu."
The statement also provided helpline numbers for assistance; +977 – 980 860 2881 and +977 – 981 032 6134.