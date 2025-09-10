Nepal Army Seizes Control over Kathmandu Airport; Airlines Cancel Flights to Kathmandu

Airport shutdown and protests disrupt air travel as India advises citizens to avoid Nepal until further notice.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Nepal protest
Thousands of pro-monarchists gathered in Tinkune, chanting slogans such as “Raja aau desh bachau" (May the King come to save the country), “Down with the corrupt government", and “We want the monarchy back". Photo: X.com
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Nepal Army took over Tribhuvan International Airport and Singhdurbar after agitators attempted to infiltrate and damage key sites, halting flight operations.

  • Multiple airlines, including Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Nepal Airlines, cancelled flights between Kathmandu and Indian cities, with some flights diverted or returned mid-air.

  • Airlines offered ticket rescheduling waivers, while India urged citizens to postpone travel to Nepal until the situation stabilises.

On Tuesday evening, after agitators attempted to infiltrate the Tribhuvan International Airport, the Nepal Army took control of the airport.

According to PTI, due to the unrest, the airport temporarily halted flight operations.

​Following the demonstrators' burning of homes within the compound, the army seized Singhdurbar, the main secretariat building of the government. After the demonstrators were evacuated, the army entered the compound and seized power.

​The army stepped in when a gang of agitators attempted to damage the gate of the revered Pashupatinath Temple.

​The Nepal Army previously declared that it would assume command of security operations on Tuesday, starting at 10 p.m.

​In a statement issued by the Directorate of Public Relations and Information, the army said that “some groups are taking undue advantage of the difficult situation and causing severe damage to ordinary citizens and public property”.​

Gen-Z Protest Nepal - Photo: AP/Niranjan Shrestha
Ground Report On Nepal Gen-Z Protests: Why 'Nepo Babies' Are Under Fire 

BY Vishad Onta

It warned that all security mechanisms, including the Nepal Army, will be mobilised to contain the violence if such activities continue.

Related Content
Related Content

​The Nepal Army also appealed for public cooperation, urging citizens not to engage in or support destructive acts.

​India Cancels Flights to Nepal

PTI reported that several airlines, including Air India and IndiGo, canceled their flights linking Kathmandu on Tuesday.

Additionally, Nepal Airlines cancelled Tuesday's trip from Delhi to Kathmandu.

SpiceJet and Air India have cancelled their Wednesday flights to and from Kathmandu. ​According to IndiGo, all flights to and from Kathmandu are cancelled until 1200 hours on September 10 due to the current circumstances and the airport's closure.

A source told PTI​ that during the aircraft's final approach, smoke was observed at Kathmandu airport, causing one of Air India's flights to return to the nation's capital on Tuesday. Another Air India flight, headed for Kathmandu, was diverted from Delhi to Lucknow and then back to the capital.

​"In view of the current situation prevailing in Kathmandu, the following flights AI2231/2232, AI2219/2220, AI217/218, and AI211/212 operating on the Delhi-Kathmandu-Delhi route have been cancelled today. We are closely monitoring the situation and will share further updates," Air India said in a statement on Tuesday.​

Nepal Protest - null
Nepal GenZ Protests: Failure Of Politics Behind Unrest

BY Seema Guha

Air India operates six flights daily between Delhi and Kathmandu, while IndiGo operates one flight daily on the route.

​"In view of the prevailing situation in #Kathmandu, the airport has been closed for operations. Consequently, all flights to and from Kathmandu stand suspended as of now," IndiGo said in a post on X.

​SpiceJet in a post on X said that due to the prevailing situation in Kathmandu, its flights to/from Kathmandu stand cancelled for September 10.

​In a post on X, Air India said it is offering passengers with confirmed bookings for travel to and from Kathmandu until September 11, on tickets issued up to September 9, a one-time waiver on rescheduling charges.

​"As an immediate relief measure, we are extending waivers on rescheduling and cancellations for travel to and from Kathmandu until September 12, applicable for bookings made on or before September 9," IndiGo said in another post on X.

​India, on Tuesday, asked its citizens to defer travel to the neighbouring country until the situation stabilises.

India Issues Advisory

The Ministry of External Affairs released an advisory for its citizens in Nepal amid the ongoing unrest in the country.

It stated,"In view of the developing situation in Nepal, Indian citizens are advised to defer travel there until the situation has stabilised. Indian citizens presently in Nepal are advised to shelter in their current places of residence, avoid going out onto the streets and exercise all due caution. They are also advised to follow safety advisories from Nepal authorities as well as the Embassy of India in Kathmandu."

The statement also provided helpline numbers for assistance; +977 – 980 860 2881 and +977 – 981 032 6134.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs UAE Preview, Asia Cup 2025: Squad Balance Crucial For Men In Blue Against Hosts

  2. Afghanistan Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup T20: Rashid Khan Happy With Spin Riches After 94-Run Win

  3. Asia Cup 2025, India Vs UAE, Match 2: T20I Head-To-Head Record, Match Prediction, Likely XI's

  4. T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Making Final Could Shift Spectacle From Ahmedabad To Colombo - Report

  5. SA20 Auction 2025-26: Dewald Brevis Becomes Most Expensive Buy As Markram, Mulder And Others Strike Big

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  3. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  4. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Left’s Ayyappa Gamble: Decoding CPIM’s Political Calculus On Sabarimala

  2. Jaishankar Warns BRICS Against Linking Trade Policies To Political Issues

  3. BJP Thought SIR Would Polarise Bihar, But Got Stuck Itself: Kanhaiya Kumar

  4. Ladakh District Realignment Raises Concerns Ahead Of LAHDC Polls

  5. Day In Pics: September 09, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Outlook's Latest Issue: Where Does India Stand In The World Order?

  2. Nepal Protests: GenZ Leads Mass Uprising Against Corruption and Social Media Ban In Kathmandu

  3. Nepal: Protestors Set Parliament and Supreme Court On Fire, PM and President Resign

  4. India Says It Is Closely Monitoring The Situation In Nepal, Asks Indian Nationals In Nepal To Exercise Caution

  5. At Least 60 Killed In Overnight Rebel Attack In Eastern Congo

Latest Stories

  1. Gujarat Heavy Rain Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning for Kutch and North Gujarat

  2. India Says It Is Closely Monitoring The Situation In Nepal, Asks Indian Nationals In Nepal To Exercise Caution

  3. Asia Cup 2025 Know Your Captains: Full List Of Skippers For India, Pakistan, And Others

  4. Switzerland 3-0 Slovenia, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: SUI Stay On Top Of Group B

  5. Horoscope Today, September 9, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Virgo, Aquarius & More

  6. BJP Thought SIR Would Polarise Bihar, But Got Stuck Itself: Kanhaiya Kumar

  7. Ladakh District Realignment Raises Concerns Ahead Of LAHDC Polls

  8. French PM Bayrou Fails in Confidence Vote Amid Deepening Political Crisis