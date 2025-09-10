Nepal Army Seizes Control over Kathmandu Airport; Airlines Cancel Flights to Kathmandu

Thousands of pro-monarchists gathered in Tinkune, chanting slogans such as “Raja aau desh bachau" (May the King come to save the country), “Down with the corrupt government", and “We want the monarchy back". Photo: X.com

Thousands of pro-monarchists gathered in Tinkune, chanting slogans such as “Raja aau desh bachau" (May the King come to save the country), “Down with the corrupt government", and “We want the monarchy back". Photo: X.com