About Nepal protests

On Monday, September 8, Nepali GenZ and other youth gathered at Maitighar Mandala in Kathmandu to protest against the corruption and authoritarianism in the country. They demanded jobs, better governance, and civic freedoms. The KP Sharma Oli government decided to ban 26 social media platforms, which added fuel to the protests. The government responded with tear gas, rubber bullets, water cannons, and live ammunition. Reportedly, 19 people lost their lives, and over 300 people are severely injured.