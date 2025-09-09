Manisha Koirala, reacting to the Nepal protests, called it a 'black day'
The protests were against the corruption and authoritarianism in the Himalayan nation, and the ban on social media
Protesters were saying slogans "Shut down corruption and not social media", "Unban social media", and "Youths against corruption", in several parts of the country
There have been massive protests in Nepal over a social media ban order, followed by vandalism attacks, road blockades, and arson in several parts of the Himalayan nation. Nepal GenZ protests have forced KP Sharma Oli, the Prime Minister of Nepal, to resign. Curfews have been imposed in several parts of the neighbouring country, including the capital city, Kathmandu.
Actress Manisha Koirala, who is from Nepal, took to social media to express her concern over the violence. She called it a 'black day' for the country.
Manisha Koirala on Nepal protests
Manisha shared a picture of a blood-soaked shoe on her Instagram handle with a caption in Nepali, which is translated as: "Today is a black day for Nepal— when the people's voice, their anger against corruption, and their demand for justice were answered with bullets."
About Nepal protests
On Monday, September 8, Nepali GenZ and other youth gathered at Maitighar Mandala in Kathmandu to protest against the corruption and authoritarianism in the country. They demanded jobs, better governance, and civic freedoms. The KP Sharma Oli government decided to ban 26 social media platforms, which added fuel to the protests. The government responded with tear gas, rubber bullets, water cannons, and live ammunition. Reportedly, 19 people lost their lives, and over 300 people are severely injured.
Protesters even set fire to the private residences of President Ram Chandra Poudel and PM Oli. Residences of former Nepali Prime Ministers Pushpa Kamal Dahal alias Prachanda and Sher Bahadur Deuba, and Energy Minister Deepak Khadka, were also destroyed by protestors.
After the protests escalated, Nepal Minister for Communication, Information and Broadcasting Prithvi Subba Gurung announced that the ban on social media had been revoked.
"The government has already decided to open social media by addressing the demand of Gen-Z," said the minister, requesting the 'Gen Z' group to call off the protest.