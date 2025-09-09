India Says It Is Closely Monitoring The Situation In Nepal, Asks Indian Nationals In Nepal To Exercise Caution

1: Protests by mostly young people against a government ban on social media sites turned violent in Nepal on September 8, leaving at least 19 dead.
2: The protests are also triggerred by frustration over the widespread corruption in the country and dwindling economic opportunities.
3: Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli expressed sorrow over the loss of lives and has revoked the ban.
After protests in Nepal turned violent on Monday, killing at least 19 people and injuring hundreds, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday advised Indian nationals in Nepal to exercise caution and adhere to the steps and guidelines issued by the Nepali authorities.
MEA also condoled the lives lost in the Nepal protests.
“We are closely monitoring the developments in Nepal since yesterday and are deeply saddened by the loss of many young lives.”
MEA’s statement further said “Our thoughts and prayers are with families of deceased. We also wish speedy recovery for those who were injured.”
“As a close friend and neighbour, we hope that all concerned will exercise restraint and address any issues through peaceful means and dialogue.” it said.
Nepal’s government revoked the ban on 26 social media platforms after young people, predominantly students, protested against Nepal's government blocking access to social media, also fuelled by frustration over the widespread corruption in the country and dwindling economic opportunities.
Communications Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung, who private residence was set on fire by protesters, confirmed that the ban was withdrawn, saying services had been restored.
Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli expressed sorrow over the loss of lives and announced relief payments for the families of the deceased as well as free medical treatment for the injured.
He also said it is "infiltration by some unwanted elements in the peaceful demonstration" that compelled the government to use force to protect public property from being damaged.
“The government did not intend to ban social media sites, but to regulate them,” he said.
He also announced a probe committee would be formed that would submit its report within 15 days, PTI reported.
The major social media platforms that were banned included Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, YouTube and X, after the platforms failed to comply with new registration requirements under the country’s social media regulations.