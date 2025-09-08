Mass Protests In Kathmandu As Nepal Bans Major Social Media Platforms

- Protests erupted across Kathmandu after the government blocked access to 26 major social media platforms.
- According to PTI, five people were killed and 42 others injured in the protests.
- Clashes with security forces intensified, and police responded with tear gas, rubber bullets, water cannons, and batons.
Massive demonstrations erupted across Kathmandu after the government blocked access to 26 major social media platforms, including Facebook, YouTube, and X. The move was taken because the companies failed to register as required under a new government regulation. According to PTI, five people were killed and 42 others injured in the protests.
Thousands of young protesters—predominantly from Generation Z—marched toward Parliament, chanting slogans against the ban and corruption.
Clashes with security forces intensified, and police responded with tear gas, rubber bullets, water cannons, and batons. The Kathmandu District Administration imposed a curfew from 12:30 PM to 10 PM in New Baneshwor and nearby areas to contain the situation. Similar protests erupted in other cities including Pokhara, Biratnagar, and Butwal, underlining the widespread youth-led dissent.
In response to the escalating unrest, authorities imposed a curfew across key areas of the capital. The ban follows a recent legislative push to regulate digital platforms more strictly, mandating local registration and point-of-contact offices. Platforms that complied with registration—such as TikTok and Viber—remain operational.
The protests were triggered by the government’s September 4 decision blocking 26 unregistered social media platforms for failing to comply with registration requirements mandated by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology. Nepalese officials maintain that the ban is a matter of regulatory enforcement following a Supreme Court order issued last year.