KP Sharma Oli Becomes New Prime Minister Of Nepal

KP Sharma Oli was appointed as the Prime Minister of Nepal on Sunday who will lead the new coalition government in the country.
Oli defeated Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda in the House of Representatives election on Friday.
The new government was formed following Article 76 (2) of the Constitution.
President Ram Chandra Paudel appointed Oli as the new Prime Minister of the Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) and Nepali Congress (NC) coalition.
Oli along with the new Cabinet will be sworn in on Monday.
He staked his claim to become the next Prime Minister on Friday with the backing of NC president Sher Bahadur Deuba.
They submitted the signatures of 165 House of Representatives (HoR) members which consisted of 77 from CPN-UML and 88 from the NC.
Oli has previously served as Nepal's prime minister from October 11, 2015, to August 3, 2016 and then, from February 5, 2018, to July 13, 2021.