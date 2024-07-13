International

16 Years, 13 Govts: Oli Set To Become Nepal's PM Once Again After Prachanda's Trust Vote Loss

KP Sharma Oli presented his stake to claim the new government to President Ramchandra Paudel hours after Prachanda's loss in the Parliament.

File Image
CPN-UML Chief KP Sharma Oli set to become Nepal's PM once again | Photo: File Image
info_icon

KP Sharma Oli is once again set to become Nepal's Prime Minister after incumbent PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' lost the trust vote in the Parliament on Friday, adding another event to the frequent political turmoil in the nation.

Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) Chairman Oli staked claim to form a new majority government hours after Prachanda's loss, presenting his claim before President Ramchandra Paudel with the support of 165 lawmakers, including 77 from his own party and 88 from the Nepali Congress.

Though other parties including the Janata Samajbadi Party (JSP), JSP-Nepal Loktantrik Samajbadi Party, Janamat Party and Nagarik Unmukti Party are in favour of the Congress-UML coalition government, Oli -- while staking claim -- showed the support of only UML and Congress.

Congress chief whip Ramesh Lekhak said, "We have staked a claim for the new government before the President. Now, it's up to him to decide when to make the appointment."

The Prime Minister and the chairman of the Communist Party of Nepal-Maoist Centre (CPN-MC), Prachanda, had to face the trust vote because the Oli-led CPN-UML withdrew support from his government last week after inking a power-sharing deal with the largest party in the house, which the Sher Bahadur Deuba-led Nepali Congress.

The 69-year-old PM lost his position on Friday, more than 18 months after his appointment as he failed to secure majority during a floor test in the House of Representatives.

Of the required 138 votes, Prachanda managed to secure only 63 votes in the 275-member House of Representatives. As many 194 lawmakers voted against him.

This was Prachanda's fifth time facing a trust vote since his appointment as Prime Minister 18 months ago. During the first floor test on January 10, 2023, he had secured a massive majority of 268 votes.

Then in the second trust vote in March 2023, he secured only 172 votes as the UML-Maoist alliance was broken. The third floor test took place in March this year, wherein after forming a new alliance with the UML, Prachanda secured 157 votes.

However, after the JSP split, in his fourth vote of confidence in May 2024, Prachanda secured just 157 votes with no opposition votes registered.

However, his failure in the fifth trust vote has paved the way for Oli to become the Prime Minister again.

Notably, Oli is famous for his pro-Beijing stance and it would be a sight to behold as to see how he will maintain relations with both India and China.

India and Nepal have had a strained relationship ever since 2020 after Kathmandu published a new political map showing three Indian territories -- Limpiyadura, Kalapani and Lipulekh -- as part of Nepal. The then prime minister, Oli, had tried to use the issue to fend off increasing domestic pressure and challenge to his leadership.

“President Paudel called on members of the House of Representatives (HoR) to stake a claim for the post of prime minister showing a majority with the support of two or more political parties in the lower house,” a statement from the Office of Paudel said.

He had called on the House members to present a majority through support of parties that area represented in the lower house by Sunday 5 pm.

The combined seat strength of Nepali Congress (89) and CPN-UML (78) in the HoR is 167, much higher than the needed mark of 138 votes.

The Nepali Congress chief has already endorsed Oli as the next prime minister in accordance to the seven-part deal both their parties agreed upon before toppling Prachanda's government.

According to the agreement, Oli and Deuba will share the premiership during the remaining period of the HoR, where Oli will become the prime minister for one and a half years in the first half and Debua will take over the post for the rest of the period.

In the last 16 years, Nepal has had 13 governments, indicating the sensitive nature of the nation's political system.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Sachin Tendulkar Picks This Tennis Great As His Batting Partner On Wimbledon Sidelines
  2. India Champions Vs Pakistan Champions Final Live Streaming, World Championship Of Legends: Where To Watch IND Vs PAK
  3. Kenya Vs Nigeria, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Pakistan Cricket Board Retain Muhammad Yousuf, Asad Shafiq In Revamped Selection Panel
  5. India Vs Zimbabwe, 4th T20I Match Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Stats Preview
Football News
  1. Canada Coach Jesse Marsch Slams Unprofessional Copa America: 'We've Been Treated Like Second-class Citizens'
  2. Wiegman Targets Greater Clinical Edge As Lionesses Edge Closer To Euro 2025 Qualification
  3. Copa America 2024: Bielsa Defends Uruguay Players After Clashes With Colombia Fans
  4. Football Transfers: Sergio Gomez Departs Manchester City For Real Sociedad
  5. ENG Vs ESP Final, Euro 2024: Ollie Watkins Lauds 'Generational Talent' Lamine Yamal
Tennis News
  1. Sachin Tendulkar Picks This Tennis Great As His Batting Partner On Wimbledon Sidelines
  2. Wimbledon: Djokovic Salutes 'Complete' Alcaraz After Setting Up Final Rematch
  3. Wimbledon: Djokovic Trumps Musetti, Sets Up Alcaraz Final Rematch
  4. Wimbledon: Alcaraz Confident Of Double Spain Success Ahead Of Euro 2024 Final
  5. Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz Rallies Past Daniil Medvedev To Seal Final Return
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News Live: Vote Counting For 13 Assembly Seats Across 7 States Begins; More Rains Lash Delhi
  2. Odisha: Govt Employee Accuses Governor’s Son Of Beating Him, Issuing Threat Messages
  3. 'Non-Application Of Mind': SC Slams Delhi LG VK Saxena Over Tree Felling In Ridge Area
  4. Karni Sena’s Makrana Injured As Dispute Between Rival Factions Turns Violent In Jaipur’s Chitrakoot
  5. 'Headline Grabbing Exercise': Congress Reacts To Centre's 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' Announcement
Entertainment News
  1. Ambani Wedding Bash: All Hollywood Singers Who Performed At The Indian Billionaire Wedding Bash | Videos
  2. Dogpool On Red Carpet! Peggy Attends "Deadpool & Wolverine" Premiere With Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman
  3. Entertainment News 12 July Highlights: Ambani's Family Arrive For The Anant Ambani's Wedding
  4. Anant-Radhika Wedding: Ananya, Shanaya, Khushi Are 'Anant's Brigade', Sara, Janhvi Dazzle In Pastel Lehengas
  5. 'Maharaja' On Netflix Movie Review: Vijay Sethupathi's Stellar Performance Is The Highlight In Nithilan Swaminathan's Well-Written Tale Of Revenge
US News
  1. National French Fry Day: Deals And Free Fries At McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s, And More
  2. Heat Domes: Causes, Effects, & Prevention
  3. Ambani Wedding Bash: All Hollywood Singers Who Performed At The Indian Billionaire Wedding Bash | Videos
  4. Dogpool On Red Carpet! Peggy Attends "Deadpool & Wolverine" Premiere With Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman
  5. Balenciaga Launches Music Festival Wristband Inspired 'Raven Used Bracelet', Costlier Than Real Festival Tickets
World News
  1. SpaceX Rocket Accident Leaves Company's Starlink Satellites In Wrong Orbit
  2. 16 Years, 13 Govts: Oli Set To Become Nepal's PM Once Again After Prachanda's Trust Vote Loss
  3. Nigeria: 22 Students Killed As School Building Collapses In Plateau State
  4. National French Fry Day: Deals And Free Fries At McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s, And More
  5. Heat Domes: Causes, Effects, & Prevention
Latest Stories
  1. Watch: Zayed Khan And Amrita Rao Reunite After 21 Years, Fans Cannot Stop Gushing About Their Chemistry
  2. Karnataka: Activist Claims CM Siddaramaiah's Wife Benefited From MUDA's Compensatory Scheme
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail From SC, To Stay In Jail As Delhi Court Extends Custody In CBI Case
  4. Akshay Kumar Reveals Why It Took Him Time To Get Along With 'Sarfira' Director Sudha Kongara
  5. Sports News July 12 Highlights: Alcaraz Enters Wimbledon Final; Kenya Beat Nigeria By 29 Runs In 1st T20I
  6. Delhi University Turns Down ‘Manusmriti’ Proposal After Uproar
  7. Breaking News July 12: Anant Ambani Gets Ready For Grand Wedding In Mumbai; NDA Sweeps MLC Polls
  8. ENG Vs WI 1st Test, Day 2: West Indies Batters Fight Back, Trail By 171 With Four Wickets Left - Match Report