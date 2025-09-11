Nepal Army Chief Steps In; Former Chief Justice Agrees To Lead As Interim Head

- Mayor Balendra Shah, whose name was also considered by protesters, expressed support for Karki’s leadership.
After intense protests in Kathmandu, the Army Chief, General Ashok Raj Sigdel, personally visited former Chief Justice Sushila Karki at her residence around 2 a.m., urging her to take up the role of interim Chief Executive. She initially hesitated but agreed about 15 hours later following a formal request from Gen Z protest groups.
Mayor Balendra Shah, whose name was also considered by protesters, expressed support for Karki’s leadership.
General Sigdel has reportedly held multiple discussions with Gen Z leaders and other stakeholders, aiming to restore order quickly and establish an interim government in Nepal by either Thursday or Friday.
Sushila Karki, Nepal’s first woman Chief Justice, retired in June 2017 under contentious circumstances, when an impeachment motion was introduced against her but was not pursued following her retirement.
The interim leadership move comes after two days of protests linked to a social media ban, corruption allegations, and demands for restoration of civil rights. The Army is expected to support the interim administration and help facilitate the drafting of a new constitution, with many viewing the existing one as outdated.
The crisis deepened as protests against corruption and misgovernance left at least 30 people dead and more than 1,000 injured, even as Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli resigned amid escalating violence. The unrest has triggered curfews, mass jailbreaks, and emergency responses from neighbouring India.
According to India Today, the Indian Army has extended leave for Nepali Gorkha soldiers and temporarily halted their travel, assuring that those already on leave are safe. Soldiers were deployed to guard Nepal’s parliament and patrol deserted streets in Kathmandu under a night curfew from 5 p.m. to 6 a.m. In India, the Delhi Transport Corporation suspended its Delhi–Kathmandu bus service. The Ministry of External Affairs activated helplines for stranded Indian nationals and said the embassy in Kathmandu was assisting citizens in distress.