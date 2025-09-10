Nepal Unrest: Death Toll Rises, Army Extends Leave For Gorkha Soldiers; Thousands Of Prisoners Escape Jails

Protests against corruption in Nepal have left 30 dead and over 1,000 injured, forcing Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli to resign amid curfews and jailbreaks.
Nepal’s political crisis deepened on Wednesday as protests against corruption and misgovernance left at least 30 people dead and more than 1,000 injured, even as Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli resigned amid escalating violence. The unrest has triggered curfews, mass jailbreaks, and emergency responses from neighbouring India.
According to India Today, the Indian Army has extended leave for Nepali Gorkha soldiers and temporarily halted their travel, assuring that those already on leave are safe. Soldiers were deployed to guard Nepal’s parliament and patrol deserted streets in Kathmandu under a night curfew from 5 p.m. to 6 a.m. In India, the Delhi Transport Corporation suspended its Delhi–Kathmandu bus service. The Ministry of External Affairs activated helplines for stranded Indian nationals and said the embassy in Kathmandu was assisting citizens in distress.
With the unrest disrupting travel, as per PTI, several Indian states stepped in to support their citizens. Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh confirmed that 241 Telugu citizens stranded in Nepal were safe and assured early evacuation. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that tourists from the state would be brought back soon, urging families not to panic. Former CM Chandrababu Naidu reported around 200 Telugu citizens stuck in Nepal, directing officials to closely monitor their safety. Flight services showed signs of recovery as IndiGo and Nepal’s Civil Aviation Authority announced the resumption of operations at Tribhuvan International Airport, though passengers were advised to check schedules.
According to Nepal’s Ministry of Health, as cited in Times of India 1,033 people have been injured, with 713 discharged and 253 new cases admitted on Wednesday. Civil Hospital treated 436 patients, the highest among facilities. National Trauma Center reported 161 patients, while Everest Hospital had 109. Currently, 28 hospitals across the country are treating victims.
According to Indian Express, Over 13,500 prisoners, including 560 under police custody, escaped from jails across Nepal. At least five juvenile inmates were killed in clashes with security forces during an escape attempt, while more than 7,000 fled from other facilities. The uprising, largely driven by Gen Z activists, has taken unusual forms of mobilisation. Young protesters used Discord polls to symbolically select representatives, with former Chief Justice Sushila Karki emerging as a leading choice for interim head of state. Organisers clarified, however, that the poll was not tied to government formation but meant to amplify Gen Z’s agenda.