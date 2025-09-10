Nepal Unrest: Death Toll Rises, Army Extends Leave For Gorkha Soldiers; Thousands Of Prisoners Escape Jails

According to Indian Express, Over 13,500 prisoners, including 560 under police custody, escaped from jails across Nepal. At least five juvenile inmates were killed in clashes with security forces during an escape attempt, while more than 7,000 fled from other facilities. The uprising, largely driven by Gen Z activists, has taken unusual forms of mobilisation. Young protesters used Discord polls to symbolically select representatives, with former Chief Justice Sushila Karki emerging as a leading choice for interim head of state. Organisers clarified, however, that the poll was not tied to government formation but meant to amplify Gen Z’s agenda.