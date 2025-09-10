Nepal Army Imposes Nationwide Curfew to Prevent Violence Amid Unrest

Nepal Army imposes curfew and restrictions to prevent violence and looting.
Protests and attacks will be treated as illegal; essential services are allowed.
Unrest follows deadly protests and arson against government offices.
The Nepal Army has imposed nationwide restrictive orders from morning till 5 pm, followed by a curfew until 6 am the next day, to curb any possible violence under the guise of protest.
According to a statement from the Army, any kind of protest, vandalism, arson, or attacks on people or property during this time would be viewed as illegal and handled appropriately.
PTI reported that the curfew will be in place until 6 am on Thursday, after the restrictive orders, which are in effect nationwide, end at 5 pm.
The Army said the measures were necessitated to curb possible incidents of looting, arson, and other destructive activities under the guise of agitation.
"There are also possible threats of rape and violent attacks against individuals," the statement said.
"Keeping in view the security situation of the country, restrictive orders and a curfew have been enforced," it said.
The statement explained that during the curfew and restricting measures, vehicles and individuals providing critical services, including ambulances, fire engines, medical professionals, and security forces, will be allowed to operate.
Hundreds of agitators stormed Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's office on Tuesday, demanding his resignation for the deaths of at least 19 people after police violence amid Gen Z rallies on Monday over corruption and a government ban on social media. On Monday night, the social media restriction was lifted.
The Parliament, the President's Office, the Prime Minister's Mansion, government buildings, the offices of political parties, and the residences of key figures were all set on fire by protesters.