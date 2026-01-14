S Jaishankar Speaks To Iran Foreign Minister As Deadly Unrest Escalates

India has been closely monitoring developments in Iran, which is a key partner in the region with longstanding diplomatic, economic, and strategic ties. New Delhi has previously underscored the need for restraint and dialogue to address internal conflicts.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
S Jaishankar
While details of the conversation were not disclosed, the discussion is understood to have focused on the evolving situation, regional stability, and the safety of civilians. |File Photo; Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Iran’s Foreign Minister spoke to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar as violent unrest escalated across Iran, resulting in multiple casualties and widespread disruption.

  • The conversation is understood to have focused on the evolving security situation, regional stability, and the safety of civilians, though official details were not disclosed.

  • India is closely monitoring developments in Iran, urging restraint and dialogue amid international concern over the use of force against protesters.

Iran’s Foreign Minister on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar as violent unrest intensified in the country, leading to multiple casualties and widespread disruption, according to official sources.

The call came amid growing international concern over the deteriorating law-and-order situation, with reports of clashes between security forces and protesters in several Iranian cities. While details of the conversation were not disclosed, the discussion is understood to have focused on the evolving situation, regional stability, and the safety of civilians.

The Iranian government has blamed “external interference” for fuelling the unrest, while human rights groups have raised concerns over the use of force against demonstrators. As tensions continue to rise, diplomatic outreach by Tehran to key partners, including India, signals efforts to manage international perceptions and maintain regional engagement.

Published At:
