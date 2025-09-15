Addressing senior officials after taking office, Karki said the arson and vandalism seen on 9 September had been “pre-planned” and not carried out by Gen Z protesters. “The kind of arson and vandalism that has taken place is a criminal act. This was carried out in an organised manner. Those responsible must be punished,” she said. She directed Chief Secretary Ek Narayan Aryal to arrange repairs of damaged police posts across the country.