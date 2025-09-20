From Streets to Screens: How Nepal’s Gen Z Toppled a Government on Discord

As I write this on September 13, I’m feeling deeply moved by what has happened over this past week in Nepal. The sheer coincidence of these events unfolding on that same Monday when I was with those students took me back through all those years and all those conversations. It has reassured me that it is essential to continue having crucial discussions with young people, about ethics and morals, about our civic duties and our discomforts. Nepali society has cracked open and so have our hearts. On September 10 night, I went to bed thinking of how difficult it is to be a young person in Nepal—a developing country emerging out of a pandemic, still rebuilding after a major earthquake shook us a decade ago, still trying to reconcile with the crimes committed during our recent civil wars. It is difficult when our politicians have been so corrupt and so apathetical, when the economic landscape is so fragile. This generation, Gen Z, having learnt much more about the world through the Internet, were not going to be passive and fatalistic. They raised their voices, and brought down a deeply oppressive and immoral government.