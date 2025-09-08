Nepal 'Gen Z' Protests Surge Amid Demand For PM Oli To Resign

Protesters shout slogans in front of an armored vehicle outside the Parliament building in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Riot police use water cannon on protesters during clashes outside parliament building in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Protesters shout slogans as they gather outside the Parliament building in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Riot police clash with the protesters outside the Parliament building in Kathmandu, Nepal.
A protestor clashes with the riot police outside the Parliament building in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Riot police stand outside the Parliament building as they deal with the protesters in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Riot police take cover behind an armored vehicle during clashes with protesters outside the Parliament building in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Riot police guard parliament building while an ambulance burns during protests in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Protesters block an armored vehicle during clashes outside the Parliament building in Kathmandu, Nepal.