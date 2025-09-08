International

Nepal 'Gen Z' Protests Surge Amid Demand For PM Oli To Resign

Protests continued for the third day against the backdrop of a series of corruption scandals shaking public faith in Nepal. Curfews, internet and social media app bans were imposed as violence broke out on Monday, the third day of the protests, led mostly by youth.

Nepal Gen Z Protest
Nepal Protests Photo: AP/Niranjan Shrestha

Protesters shout slogans in front of an armored vehicle outside the Parliament building in Kathmandu, Nepal.

2/10
Nepal Protests
Nepal Gen Z Protest Photo: AP/Niranjan Shrestha

Protestors clash with the riot police outside the Parliament building in Kathmandu, Nepal.

3/10
Gen Z Protest In Kathmandu
Nepal Youth Protest Photo: AP/Niranjan Shrestha

Riot police use water cannon on protesters during clashes outside parliament building in Kathmandu, Nepal.

4/10
Nepal Youth Protest
Gen Z Protest In Kathmandu Photo: AP/Niranjan Shrestha

Protesters shout slogans as they gather outside the Parliament building in Kathmandu, Nepal.

5/10
Gen Z Protest in Nepal
Gen Z Protest Nepal Photo: AP/Niranjan Shrestha

Riot police clash with the protesters outside the Parliament building in Kathmandu, Nepal.

6/10
Gen Z Protest Nepal
Gen Z Protest in Nepal Photo: AP/Niranjan Shrestha

A protestor clashes with the riot police outside the Parliament building in Kathmandu, Nepal.

7/10
Nepal Youth Protest
Nepal Gen Z Protest Photo: AP/Niranjan Shrestha

Riot police stand outside the Parliament building as they deal with the protesters in Kathmandu, Nepal.

8/10
Nepal Gen Z Protest
Nepal Youth Protest Photo: AP/Niranjan Shrestha

Riot police take cover behind an armored vehicle during clashes with protesters outside the Parliament building in Kathmandu, Nepal.

9/10
Gen-Z Protest In Nepal
Gen-Z Protest Nepal Photo: AP/Niranjan Shrestha

Riot police guard parliament building while an ambulance burns during protests in Kathmandu, Nepal.

10/10
Gen Z Protest In Kathmandu
Gen Z Protest In Kathmandu Photo: AP/Niranjan Shrestha

Protesters block an armored vehicle during clashes outside the Parliament building in Kathmandu, Nepal.

