Nepal Observes National Mourning Day for Gen Z Protest Victims

Government declares September 17 as a day of mourning; ‘Gen-Z Memorial Park’ to honor those killed during violent protests that toppled PM Oli’s government.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Nepal Protests
Nepal Gen Z Protest | Photo: AP/Niranjan Shrestha
  • Nepal marked a national day of mourning on September 17, closing offices and educational institutions in memory of protest victims.

  • A ‘Gen-Z Memorial Park’ will be built to honour the 72 people, including police officers, who died during protests on September 8-9.

  • Security in Kathmandu has improved, and ministries are assessing damages while celebrations for Dashami and Deepawali resume.

Nepal commemorated a "national day of mourning" on Wednesday in remembrance of those slain during Gen Z protests, with all government offices and educational institutions being closed nationwide.

“In memory of those who died during the protests organised by the Gen Z generation on September 8 and 9, the Government of Nepal has decided to observe a national day of mourning on Wednesday, September 17,” said a statement issued by the Home Ministry on Tuesday.

According to the Rising Nepal Daily, 'Gen-Z Memorial Park' would be constructed in remembrance of those who died during the demonstration.

PTI reported that in addition to the national flag being flown at half-mast, all Nepali embassies and posts overseas were shuttered.

Prime Minister Sushila Karki decided on Sunday that those slain on September 8 and 9 during the Gen Z protest will be referred to as "martyrs."

Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's government was overthrown by violent riots on September 8 and 9, which claimed 72 lives, including three police officers.

During the agitation, significant government buildings, commercial establishments, retail centres, and the homes of prominent figures were also set on fire.

Shortly after hundreds of agitators stormed into his office demanding his resignation for the deaths of at least 19 people during protests on September 8, Oli resigned on September 9.

In the meantime, Kathmandu's security situation has improved, and life has resumed as usual.  On Wednesday, the streets of the national capital experienced a regular flow of cars and pedestrians.

Karki assumed office at the newly built Home Ministry building in the Singhdurbar Secretariat complex.
Nepal PM Karki Vows Justice For Gen Z Protest Violence

BY Outlook News Desk

People are busy shopping in the market as Vijaya Dashami and Deepawali draw near.  As the celebration approaches, department stores, shopping centres, and supermarkets are crowded with people.

Several ministries in Nepal started evaluating the harm caused by the Gen Z protests to rebuild and move forward.

Additionally, police have begun gathering information about cars that were set on fire during the unrest in Kathmandu.  The violent protests on September 8 and 9 resulted in the burning of at least 158 two-wheelers and 121 four-wheelers.

