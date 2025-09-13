Nepal’s Parliament Dissolution Sparks Criticism Amid Return to Normalcy

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake congratulated Karki and said, “We are confident that her leadership will guide Nepal towards a smooth return to lasting peace and democracy.” In a message to PM Karki, Chief Adviser of Bangladesh Muhammad Yunus said “Your assumption of this high office, at a critical and challenging time is a reflection of the trust and confidence reposed in you by he people of Nepal.” Meanwhile, a Nepal Army spokesperson said, “There are no restrictive orders or curfew on Saturday.” Shops, grocery stores, vegetable markets and shopping malls reopened after days of closure, while traffic began to flow back on the streets.