Nepal’s Parliament Dissolution Sparks Criticism Amid Return to Normalcy

While opposition parties call the move unconstitutional, regional and global leaders support Nepal’s interim government as stability slowly returns.

P
PTI
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Anti-government protest Nepal
Anti-government protest in Nepal | Photo: AP/Niranjan Shrestha
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Nepal’s top parties condemned the parliament’s dissolution as unconstitutional, while fresh elections are scheduled for March 5, 2026.

  • PM Sushila Karki’s appointment drew praise from India, the UN, and neighbouring countries, highlighting hopes for peace and democratic recovery.

  • As curfews lift and daily life resumes, Nepal’s hotel industry urges confidence-building steps after suffering major losses during recent protests.

Nepal's leading political parties on Saturday described as "unconstitutional" and a "blow to democracy" President Ram Chandra Poudel's decision to dissolve the parliament even as the security situation in the Himalayan nation gradually returned to normal following two days of deadly protests.

After dissolving the parliament following a recommendation by the interim government led by former Supreme Court chief justice Sushila Karki, Paudel also announced that fresh elections will be held on March 5 next year and sought cooperation from all political parties.

PM Modi Congratulates Nepal’s First Woman Interim PM - null
PM Modi Congratulates Nepal’s First Woman Interim PM, Calls It a Milestone for Women’s Empowerment

BY PTI

In a statement, the president urged all concerned stakeholders to utilise the "hard earned opportunity" to conduct the election on time and safeguard the interests of the people.

Karki, 73, was sworn-in on Friday night as Nepal's first woman prime minister, ending days of political uncertainty after the abrupt resignation of PM K P Sharma Oli this week following wide-spread anti-government protests against a ban on social media and alleged corruption.

Oli quit on Tuesday shortly after hundreds of agitators entered his office demanding his resignation. More than 50 were killed in the nation-wide protests.

Related Content
Related Content

Almost all leading political parties including the Nepali Congress, Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist Leninist) and Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) slammed the decision to dissolve the parliament.

"This move to dissolve parliament is against the spirit of our Constitution and the interpretation of the Supreme Court. It is absolutely unconstitutional," the Nepali Congress said in a statement.

The parliament was dissolved with effect from 11 pm on September 12, according to a notification issued by the President's Office.

Even as political temperature remained high in Kathmandu, the country gradually moved toward normalcy with authorities lifting curfew and restrictive orders.

The United Nations and neighbouring countries India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh offered support to PM Karki in congratulatory messages.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Nepal’s interim PM Sushila Karki on assuming office, calling her appointment “a shining example of women empowerment”.

Modi also lauded the resilience of the Nepali people, noting how citizens, especially young men and women, were taking part in cleaning and painting buildings in the past few days, amid political turbulence.

Hanna Singer Hamdy, UN Resident Coordinator in Nepal, said that the global body stands with Nepal at this pivotal moment.

“At this pivotal moment, the United Nations stands alongside the people of Nepal in their aspirations for peace, justice, transparency, accountability and progress,” Singer said in a statement.

Dozens of police stations were vandalised and damaged, though the exact number is yet to be confirmed. - Photo: AP/Niranjan Shrestha
Nepal Police Resume Duties In Kathmandu Valley After Gen-Z Protests Leave 34 Dead

BY Outlook News Desk

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake congratulated Karki and said, “We are confident that her leadership will guide Nepal towards a smooth return to lasting peace and democracy.” In a message to PM Karki, Chief Adviser of Bangladesh Muhammad Yunus said “Your assumption of this high office, at a critical and challenging time is a reflection of the trust and confidence reposed in you by he people of Nepal.” Meanwhile, a Nepal Army spokesperson said, “There are no restrictive orders or curfew on Saturday.” Shops, grocery stores, vegetable markets and shopping malls reopened after days of closure, while traffic began to flow back on the streets.

Cleaning drives were launched at several places, including key government buildings that were vandalised and set on fire by agitators during the recent wave of violent protests.

Seen as a positive gesture, Prime Minister Karki visited the Civil Hospital in Baneshwor area of Kathmandu, where dozens of people injured during the agitation are undergoing treatment.

It is learnt that Karki will form a small Cabinet on Sunday.

Karki will hold some two dozen ministries, including Home, Foreign Affairs and Defence, according to sources.

As the Prime Minister’s Office in Singhdurbar Secretariat was set on fire during the two-day agitation, the newly-constructed building for the Home Ministry within the Singhdurbar complex is being prepared for the Prime Minister’s Office, the sources said.

The agitation, which began on Monday against a government ban on social media, quickly expanded into a larger campaign reflecting public anger over corruption and perceived apathy of the political class.

K P Sharma Oli quit on Tuesday shortly after hundreds of agitators entered his office demanding his resignation for the death of at least 19 people in police action during Monday's protests.

Nepal police on Friday said that at least 51 people, including an Indian national, died in the 'Gen Z'-led protests.

In a related development, Nepal’s hotel industry invited tourists back to the Himalayan nation as the situation normalises.

Nepal’s hotel industry urged the government to implement “confidence-building measures” for the sector after suffering a loss of NRs 25 billion during the Gen Z protests.

“We need some tax exemption on building materials, a guarantee of security and confidence-building measures on the part of the government,” said Binayak Shah, president of the Hotel Association of Nepal, on Saturday.

He said, as the situation has improved with the restriction orders and curfew lifted, “Our industry will operate in full swing soon and we will rise again.” 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup: BAN Get Quick Wickets But SL On Verge Of Win

  2. Taliban Leader Anas Haqqani Talks About Virat Kohli's Early Test Retirement - Watch Video

  3. Who Is Yash Rathod? Central Zone Batter Who Missed Double Century By 6 Runs In Duleep Trophy 2025

  4. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Match 6: IND Vs PAK T20I Head-To-Head Record And Match Prediction

  5. India Vs Pakistan Preview, Asia Cup 2025: IND Heavy Favourites For PAK Clash Devoid Of Hype

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  2. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  3. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

  5. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025: When, Where To Watch BWF 500 Final On Tv And Online

  3. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Reach Final, Beat Lin And Chen Of Chinese Taipei

  4. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Beat Arif Junaidi-Roy King Yap, Enter Semi-Finals

  5. Hong Kong Open: Satwik-Chirag Enter Quarter-finals, Lakshya Sen To Face HS Prannoy

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Funeral Set For Indian-origin Man Beheaded In Dallas

  2. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  3. Security Forces Gun Down Two Naxalites In Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

  4. Indian Tourist Bus Attacked Near Nepal Border During Anti-Government Protests

  5. Delhi Weather Today: Sunny Skies and Moderate Air Quality

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  2. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  3. Trump Mulls South Korea Visit; Possible Meeting With Xi Jinping Ahead Of APEC Summit

  4. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

  5. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

World News

  1. Funeral Set For Indian-origin Man Beheaded In Dallas

  2. Deciphering The Gen-Z Revolution In Nepal

  3. Fact-Check: Former Nepal First Lady Recovering After Attack, Amid Death Rumours

  4. Two To Tango: Rivalry and Resolve in India–China Relations

  5. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

Latest Stories

  1. Ed Sheeran Unveils His New Album Play: It Celebrates Love, Life, Culture

  2. Freaky Tales Review | Nazi-Slashing Cinema For The Soul

  3. Durga Puja In Kolkata 2025: A 3-Day Itinerary For First-Timers

  4. Congress Terms PM Modi’s Manipur Visit A 'Pit Stop', Calls It 'Grave Insult'

  5. Chennai Weather Today: Humid Conditions with Afternoon Showers Expected

  6. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: IND Coach Says Team ‘Focused On Playing Cricket’ Ahead Of Blockbuster

  7. Pakistan Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Who Won Yesterday’s PAK Vs OMA Match 4 – Check Results

  8. Poetry Collection: Metamorphosing Emotions