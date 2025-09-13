PM Modi Congratulates Nepal’s First Woman Interim PM, Calls It a Milestone for Women’s Empowerment

India expresses solidarity with Nepal amid political transition, highlighting shared culture and democratic values.

PM Modi Congratulates Nepal’s First Woman Interim PM
PM Modi Congratulates Nepal’s First Woman Interim PM
Summary
  • Modi praised Sushila Karki’s appointment as Nepal’s first woman prime minister, calling it a shining example of women’s empowerment.

  • He assured India’s support for Nepal’s peace, stability, and democratic aspirations during its transitional phase.

  • Modi lauded the resilience and civic spirit of Nepali citizens, especially youth, amid political unrest.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Nepal’s interim PM Sushila Karki on assuming office, calling her appointment “a shining example of women empowerment”.

Addressing a rally in Manipur capital Imphal, Modi said India and Nepal have been close friends bound by shared history, faith and cultural ties, and New Delhi stood firmly with the people of the neighbouring country during its transitional phase.

“I want to congratulate Sushila Karki on behalf of 140 crore Indians. I am confident that she will pave the way for peace, stability, and prosperity in Nepal,” the PM said.

Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki on Friday night became Nepal's first woman prime minister to lead an interim government.

“Karki occupying the top post of that country is an example of women's empowerment,” Modi asserted.

Her appointment ended days of political uncertainty after the K P Sharma Oli dispensation was forced to quit in the face of a nationwide agitation triggered by a social media ban.

Karki was chosen to lead the interim government after a meeting between President Paudel, Nepal's top military brass, and the youth protesters, who spearheaded the agitation.

The PM also lauded the resilience of the Nepali people, noting how citizens, especially young men and women, were taking part in cleaning and painting buildings in the past few days, amid political turbulence.

"I also want to congratulate the people of Nepal who, despite such turbulent times, have kept democratic values supreme," Modi said, drawing applause from the gathering.

Emphasising India's solidarity, the PM said both nations were "moving forward together", and reiterated New Delhi's commitment to support Nepal's democratic journey and its aspiration for stability. 

