Indian Tourist Bus Attacked Near Nepal Border During Anti-Government Protests

Indian tourist bus carrying 49 passengers attacked near Sonauli; stones shatter windows.
Several passengers, including women and elderly, hospitalised in Kathmandu.
Indian Embassy arranges return flights; Gen Z protests demand constitutional reforms.
An Indian tourist bus returning from the Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu was reportedly attacked by protesters near Sonauli on the India-Nepal border, leaving several passengers injured, PTI reported.
The bus, carrying 49 Indian nationals, was allegedly pelted with stones, shattering windows and injuring passengers, including women and elderly travellers, according to the bus driver.
Talking to reporters in Sonauli, bus driver Ramu Nishad said, “We were returning after having darshan at the Pashupatinath temple, when suddenly a mob surrounded our bus and attacked without reason. There were women and elderly people among the passengers, but the protesters did not care.”
PTI reported that local authorities admitted the injured passengers to a hospital in Kathmandu, while the remaining travellers were flown back to India on a special flight arranged by the Indian Embassy in coordination with the Nepalese government.
The incident comes amid ongoing anti-government protests in Nepal led by the youth-led Gen Z group, which has demanded the dissolution of Parliament and amendments to the Constitution to reflect what it describes as the will of the people. The demonstrations have so far resulted in 34 deaths, according to PTI.
Gen Z representatives held a press conference to outline their demands, while some members engaged in discussions with President Ramchandra Paudel and Army Chief Ashok Raj Sigdel at the Army Headquarters to seek a resolution to the political crisis, PTI reported.
(With inputs from PTI)